Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Disney to take $1.5 billion stake in Epic Games, work with Fortnite maker on new content

By Sarah Whitten,CNBC

Rafael Henrique | Lightrocket | Getty Images
  • Disney is investing $1.5 billion for an equity stake in Epic Games in its biggest jump yet into the gaming world.
  • The media giant will work with the Fortnite gaming studio on new games and an entertainment universe.
  • Disney has previously collaborated with Epic to bring characters from Marvel, Star Wars, "The Nightmare Before Christmas," "Tron" and more to Fortnite.

Disney is investing $1.5 billion for a stake in Epic Games, CEO Bob Iger said Wednesday, in its biggest bet yet on the gaming space.

The media giant will work with the Fortnite studio to create new games and an entertainment universe where consumers can "play, watch, shop and engage with content, characters and stories from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Avatar and more," Disney said in a press release.

"Our exciting new relationship with Epic Games will bring together Disney's beloved brands and franchises with the hugely popular Fortnite in a transformational new games and entertainment universe," said Iger in a statement.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Disney did not say what the valuation of Epic, a private company, would be after the Disney funding.

Iger described the investment as the media company's most significant step ever into the gaming segment. It has had success licensing figures such as Spider-Man for blockbuster video games, and collaborated with Epic to bring characters from Marvel, Star Wars, "The Nightmare Before Christmas," "Tron" and more to Fortnite.

The deal also extends a string of major partnerships for Epic.

Money Report

news 11 mins ago

PayPal issues disappointing guidance even as fourth-quarter earnings top estimates

news 16 mins ago

ESPN will launch its flagship direct-to-consumer service in the fall of 2025

Fortnite has recently collaborated with Lego for a survival crafting game within the gaming platform similar to Minecraft. It also launched Fortnite Festival, a rhythm game from Harmonix, which created the game Rock Band.

"Disney was one of the first companies to believe in the potential of bringing their worlds together with ours in Fortnite, and they use Unreal Engine across their portfolio," said Epic Games founder and CEO Tim Sweeney in a statement. "Now we're collaborating on something entirely new to build a persistent, open and interoperable ecosystem that will bring together the Disney and Fortnite communities."

Aside from Fortnite, Epic Games is well-known for challenging Apple and Google in court to force them to lower their app store fees. Sweeney was personally involved in both challenges, from the planning stages to testifying in court.

He won a victory against Google, although that decision is expected to be appealed, and mostly lost against Apple.

— CNBC's Kif Leswing contributed to this report.

Don't miss these stories from CNBC PRO:

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us