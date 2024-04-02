Disney's largest shareholder Vanguard reportedly backing management over Peltz in board fight

Vanguard has voted for incumbent Disney directors over Nelson Peltz's Trian Partners nominees ahead of Wednesday's shareholder meeting, Bloomberg News reported citing people familiar.

The index-fund manager is Disney's largest shareholder and was a key vote for both sides to win.

Both Vanguard and Blackrock, the company's two largest shareholders, have now both reportedly backed Disney's current board and CEO Bob Iger.

Institutional shareholders have until Wednesday to change their vote. Vanguard owns 7.8% of Disney shares. Blackrock, Disney's second largest shareholder with 4.2% of shares, is also supporting the incumbent board and CEO Bob Iger, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

It would be a significant blow to Peltz's ambitions to join Disney's board if both Blackrock and Vanguard's continue to back the media company's candidates. That would leave only State Street and Geode Capital Management, the company's third- and fourth-largest shareholders respectively, as unknowns.

Through an arrangement with former Marvel Chairman Ike Perlmutter, Trian controls 1.8% of Disney shares, making it the fifth largest shareholder. Retail investors have until 11:59 p.m. ET Tuesday to submit their vote by phone or online.

Trian has won support from other, smaller shareholders, including Neuberger Berman and CalPERS. For its part, Disney has called in some of the most prominent names in the corporate and media world, including JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and Star Wars creator George Lucas.

Disney's shareholder meeting begins Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET.

Vanguard declined to comment to CNBC.

Read the full Bloomberg report here.