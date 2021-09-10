Dodgers Pitcher Trevor Bauer Out for Rest of 2021 Season as Sex Assault Probe Continues

Trevor Bauer, the high-priced Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher, will miss the rest of the 2021 baseball season and post-season, as authorities continue investigating claims he sexually assaulted a woman.

Trevor Bauer, the high-priced Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher, will miss the rest of the 2021 baseball season and postseason as law enforcement authorities continue investigating claims he sexually assaulted a woman.

Major League Baseball and the union which represents players agreed to extend Bauer's administrative leave through the end of the World Series, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The agreement came after both parties recognized that Bauer would not be in a position physically to return to play this season.

MLB is continuing its own investigation of Bauer.

In late August, the Pasadena, California, police department turned over findings of its investigation to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. The D.A.'s office has made no determination on whether to charge him.

Bauer was first placed on administrative leave on July 2 and has not pitched since June 28. He has received pay throughout his leave.

The MLB is not expected to decide whether to suspend Bauer until prosecutors determine whether to charge him.

The Dodgers signed Bauer, who won the Cy Young Award last year as a member of the Cincinnati Reds, to a three-year, $102 million contract in February. The deal made the pitcher one of the highest paid players in baseball.

