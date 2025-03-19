DOGE doxx site maps ‘Musk World' as Trump AG threatens Tesla vandals with federal charges

A new online map is highlighting locations across the United States of Tesla owners, dealerships and Superchargers.

The DOGEQUEST map also features purported addresses and phone numbers connected to members of the Trump administration DOGE team, led by Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi called "the swarm of violent attacks on Tesla property ... nothing short of domestic terrorism."

DOGEQUEST

A new online map is highlighting locations across the United States of Tesla owners, dealerships and Superchargers, along with purported addresses and phone numbers connected to members of the Trump administration's DOGE team, led by Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

The DOGEQUEST map spread online after launching Monday, as police continued to investigate a spate of vandalism against Tesla locations across the nation.

Musk on Wednesday responded to a tweet that mentioned DOGEQUEST.

"Encouraging destruction of Teslas throughout the country is extreme domestic terrorism," Musk wrote.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi on Tuesday called "the swarm of violent attacks on Tesla property ... nothing short of domestic terrorism."

"The Department of Justice has already charged several perpetrators with that in mind, including in cases that involve charges with five-year mandatory minimum sentences," Bondi said in a statement.

Bondi's statement came hours after a person carrying a gun and Molotov cocktails launched a fiery attack on a Tesla location in Las Vegas.

"We will continue investigations that impose severe consequences on those involved in these attacks, including those operating behind the scenes to coordinate and fund these crimes," the attorney general said.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday posted on social media a video clip of him replying, "Sure, I think so," to a question from Fox News host Laura Ingraham, who asked if he considers the attacks on Tesla property to be "domestic terrorism."

Trump also claimed without evidence that when people are arrested for these crimes, "I think that you will find they are people that are highly political on the left."

Trump in the same interview called Musk — who spent hundreds of millions of dollars to help him win a second term in the White House — "a patriot."

Earlier Wednesday, police in Fresno, California, said they had arrested a man who was seen on a viral video keying a Tesla in the parking lot of a Costco.

In San Diego, multiple cars at a Tesla dealership had swastikas spray-painted on them earlier this week, authorities said.

Musk, who is the world's richest person by far, and his electric vehicle company are both facing criticism because of his role overseeing the so-called Department of Government Efficiency for the Trump administration.

DOGE staffers are engaged in a wide-ranging effort to slash the federal government's headcount and eliminate a slate of federal agencies. That effort has met with multiple legal challenges in federal courts.

As Musk has become a major public face of the Trump administration, Tesla's stock has also paid a price.

The company's share price has fallen by about 50% since mid-December, erasing more than $700 billion in market capitalization.

The DOGEQUEST map identifies various DOGE team members by name, with their purported phone numbers and addresses.

The site dryly calls itself "the ultimate hub for enthusiasts of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)! Our innovative platform allows users to explore an interactive map of DOGE landmarks."

"But that's not all! We also cater to Tesla Motors owners, providing a comprehensive resource to locate nearby service centers, showrooms, and charging stations — all at their fingertips," the site says.

"If you're on the hunt for a Tesla to unleash your artistic flair with a spray can, just step outside — no map needed!" the site says. "At DOGEQUEST, we believe in empowering creative expressions of protest that you can execute from the comfort of your own home."

The site also carries a disclaimer: "DOGEQUEST neither endorses nor condemns any actions."

At times on Wednesday, the site was unavailable to some users for unknown reasons.

"Anticipating that some might try to take us down, we've designed DOGEQUEST to be super easy to mirror," the site said.

NBC News reported that six Tesla owners or their representatives confirmed that at least some information on DOGEQUEST was accurate. Other owners said that their phone numbers or addresses were out of date.

CNBC has requested comment from Tesla about the site.

In a post on Musk's social media site X on Wednesday, Tesla tweeted, "Enable Sentry Mode for your car to alert you of & record potential threats."

"You can also look at what's happening around your car in real time & review + save footage directly in the Tesla app," the company tweeted.

Musk on Tuesday replied to a tweet hat contained a video of Tesla cars burning in Las Vegas.

"This level of violence is insane and deeply wrong," Musk wrote.

"Tesla just makes electric cars and has done nothing to deserve these evil attacks," he added.