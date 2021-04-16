Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Make It

Dogecoin Is Up 400% in the Past Week. Here's Why One Crypto Exec Says He Still Isn't Buying

By Nicolas Vega, CNBC

Yuriko Nakao | Getty Images

Dogecoin is up more than 400% this week, with the popular meme-based currency topping 40 cents for the first time on Friday.

Demand for the digital token — which was inspired by the popular meme featuring a Shiba Inu dog and has been frequently praised on Twitter by Tesla CEO Elon Musk — was so high that Robinhood was unable to fulfill purchase requests.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

But popularity and reliability don't necessarily go hand in hand, and many have warned of the bubble potential of dogecoin.

Money Report

Business 10 mins ago

Amazon's ‘Lord of the Rings' Series Will Cost at Least $465 Million for First Season

Technology 20 mins ago

How Amazon Fought the Union Drive in Alabama

"My guess is that [the rally] won't last, especially for something like dogecoin which was never meant to be a payment system or a store of value," Adam Zadikoff, COO of BRD, a popular crypto wallet that boasts more than 7 million users, tells CNBC Make It. "Yes, you can make a quick buck if you time it right, but timing the market is a terrible thing to try to do. It does not work."

Many crypto novices don't understand the difference between why the price of bitcoin has increased and why dogecoin is up. While bitcoin has economic incentives built in for miners to continue to create new bitcoin and there is a hard cap of 21 million bitcoin that will ever be able to exist, dogecoin has no such infrastructure. Instead, it has been fueled by excitement on Twitter and Reddit threads.

"You see the power in social media to move people to do something en masse," Zadikoff says, adding that Musk's many tweets about the coin have likely driven investors to it. "This is the flash-in-a-pan thing that people are getting behind right now."

The excitement surrounding the altcoin, which until recently was worth less than a penny, will lead many latecomers to make investments that will go up in smoke, Zadikoff predicts.

"It's great if you have some disposable income and you're playing around and you're having fun with it," Zadikoff says. But he says he would never invest any money into dogecoin that he isn't willing to lose completely. "The danger is you're the last person holding the bag."

Zadikoff is still pro-crypto though. Instead of dogecoin, he recommends that investors who don't have much money to lose put their funds in bitcoin or ethereum, saying that despite their volatility, they have proven themselves to be "the smarter, safer bet" in crypto.

Check out: Meet the middle-aged millennial: Homeowner, debt-burdened and turning 40

Don't miss: What a crypto executive wishes investors knew before buying bitcoin for the first time

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Make ItElon MuskTesla Inc.Twitter Inc.
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us