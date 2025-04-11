DOJ misses judge's deadline for revealing plan to return Abrego Garcia from El Salvador prison

The Department of Justice missed a deadline set by a Maryland federal judge to disclose the Trump administration's plan for securing the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia from an El Salvador prison.

The Department of Justice missed a Friday morning deadline set by a federal judge in Maryland to inform her of the Trump administration's plan for securing the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia from an El Salvador prison, where he has been held since being deported.

The DOJ, in a filing, told District Court Judge Paul Xinis that her 11:30 a.m. ET deadline was "impracticable."

The filing came less than an hour a 1 p.m. court hearing that Xinis scheduled in the case.

The Supreme Court on Thursday night had upheld Xinis' original order in the case, which directed the Trump administration "to facilitate and effectuate the return" of Abrego Garcia.

The Supreme Court, however, told Xinis she needed to clarify her directive's use of the word "effectuate ... with due regard for the deference owed to the Executive Branch in the conduct of foreign affairs."

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.