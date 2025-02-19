Money Report

DOJ offers new Eric Adams case dismissal justification ahead of key hearing

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

NYC Mayor Eric Adams speaks during a press conference with NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch at Bellevue Hospital Center on Feb. 18, 2025 in New York City.
Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images
  • A top Department of Justice official offered a new rationale for the DOJ's controversial decision to ask a federal judge to dismiss its criminal corruption case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams.
  • DOJ Chief of Staff Chad Mizelle in a series of 20 tweets questioned the legal theories used by prosecutors in the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office to obtain an indictment against Adams last year.
  • Mizelle's tweet thread came less than two hours before DOJ attorneys are scheduled to appear at a hearing in U.S. District Court in Manhattan to explain to a judge their reasons for requesting a dismissal of the case.

A top Department of Justice official on Wednesday offered a new rationale for the DOJ's controversial decision to ask a federal judge to dismiss its criminal corruption case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

DOJ Chief of Staff Chad Mizelle in a series of 20 tweets questioned the legal theories used by prosecutors in the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office to obtain an indictment against Adams last year.

Mizelle's tweet thread came less than two hours before DOJ attorneys are scheduled to appear at a hearing in U.S. District Court in Manhattan to explain to a judge their reasons for requesting a dismissal of the case.

Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove, who is expected to appear at that hearing, had concluded according to the dismissal motion filed Friday that continuing prosecuting Adams would interfere with the mayor's ability to govern, "which poses unacceptable threats to public safety, national security, and related federal immigration initiatives and policies."

The court filing also said Bove concluded the dismissal was necessary "because of the appearances of impropriety and risks of interference" with New York's primary and mayoral elections this year.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

