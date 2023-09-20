Donald Trump Jr.'s social media account on X is hacked, false tweets posted

Donald Trump Jr., the former president's son, appeared to make multiple strange posts on his account on Twitter, now known as X.

Andrew Surabian, his close advisor, posted on X that "Don's account has been hacked."

One of Donald Trump Jr.'s social media accounts was hacked Wednesday and began sending out false tweets, his political advisor said.

One of the posts from the X account of Trump Jr. falsely said his father, former President Donald Trump, had died, and that the younger Trump now was running for president. X formerly was known as Twitter.

Another tweet that blasted President Joe Biden contained profanity and a racial slur.

The posts appeared to have been taken down later.

The elder Trump is the front-runner in the 2024 Republican presidential nomination contest. Trump Jr., with his brother Eric Trump, runs the family's company, the Trump Organization.

The hack comes as X is continuing to face issues following its purchase last year by Elon Musk, who also heads Tesla and SpaceX.

The Center for Countering Digital Hate found that X Corp. failed to act on 99% of hate posted by Twitter Blue subscribers and questioned whether the social media platform's algorithm boosts "toxic tweets."

X has filed a lawsuit against the nonprofit research group.

Musk recently announced that X will be "moving to having a small, monthly payment for use of the X system."