Dorsey's Square Is Acquiring a Majority Stake in Jay-Z's Streaming Music Company Tidal

Square, Jack Dorsey's digital payments company, is acquiring a majority ownership stake in the music streaming service Tidal.

The deal is expected to be a mix of cash and stock of $297 million.

Jay-Z, who bought Tidal in 2015 for $56 million, will join Square's board of directors.

Square's stock was down about 3% in the morning.

The deal is expected to be a mix of cash and stock of $297 million and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021. Existing artist shareholders will be the remaining stakeholders, Square said. Jay-Z, who bought Tidal in 2015 for $56 million, will join Square's board of directors.

Dorsey said Jay-Z will also "help lead our entire company, including Seller and the Cash App, as soon as the deal closes."

The move is an effort to diversify Square, which is well known for its credit card processor, payment hardware and Cash App. Most recently, the company officially launched its banking operations.

It comes down to a simple idea: finding new ways for artists to support their work. New ideas are found at the intersections, and we believe there’s a compelling one between music and the economy. Making the economy work for artists is similar to what Square has done for sellers. — jack (@jack) March 4, 2021

Square said it doesn't expect Tidal's financial results to have a material impact on Square's consolidated revenue or gross profit in 2021.

Tidal has struggled to keep up in the music streaming wars since its launch, and Dorsey's stake could help push the company forward. Jay-Z and Dorsey have also partnered in the past. Last month, Dorsey said the pair endowed a bitcoin trust to support the digital coin's development in Africa and India.

