Dow and S&P 500 Futures Rise, Meta Platforms Shares Crater

Stock futures were mixed in overnight trading as Big Tech earnings continued with disappointing results from Meta Platforms.

Shares of the Facebook parent company plummeted{

Meta sinks 19% on disappointing outlook, earnings miss

Shares of Meta Platforms plummeted more than 19% in extended trading Wednesday after the Facebook parent shares a weak fourth-quarter forecast and earnings estimates fell show of Wall Street's expectations.

Meta Platforms reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.64 on revenues of $27.71 billion. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had expected earnings of $1.89 a share on $27.38 billion in revenue. The technology behemoth also posted its second consecutive revenue decline.

For the fourth quarter, the company said it expects revenue to come in between $30 billion to $32.5 billion, compared to consensus estimates of $32.2 billion.

Meta Platforms faces a slew of challenges including headwinds from Apple's privacy changes and a tough advertising environment as recession fears mount.

As of Wednesday's close shares have toppled more than 61% this year.

— Samantha Subin

Futures tied to the Nasdaq 100 traded flat, while S&P 500 futures gained 0.23%. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 100 points, or 0.3%.

Stocks were mixed in Wednesday's regular trading session as traders digested disappointing quarterly reports from Alphabet and weak guidance from Microsoft, as well as what that spells for future Federal Reserve rate hikes and economic growth.

Both the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 snapped three-day win streaks, closing 2.04% and 0.74% lower, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished marginally higher, gaining 2.37 points to 31,839.11 and capping off its fourth consecutive positive session since September.

For the week, all the major averages remain in positive territory, with the Dow and S&P up more than 2% and Nasdaq roughly 1% higher. The Dow is on pace for its fourth positive week in a row since its five-week streak ended in November 2021.

"Investors are still struggling for direction and want clarity with respect to earnings and what the Fed will do going forward," said Adam Sarhan, CEO of 50 Park Investments. "Remember, the market is a forward-looking mechanism and the earnings reports tell us what happened in the past. Investors want clarity and certainty. Right now, we still have a lot of uncertainty on multiple levels."

Big technology earnings continue Thursday with results from Amazon and Apple. Earnings from Intel, McDonald's, Merck and Caterpillar are also on deck.

Along with earnings, investors have their sights on an advanced reading of third-quarter gross domestic product expected to offer further clues into the state of the U.S. economy.

Weekly initial jobless claims and September durable goods are also slated for Thursday.

Nasdaq 100 futures opens lower, S&P and Dow futures rise

Stock futures opened mixed in overnight trading Wednesday.

Futures tied to the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2%, while S&P 500 futures and futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.12% and 0.22% respectively.

— Samantha Subin