Dow futures dip as Wall Street aims for eighth-straight winning week: Live updates

Stock futures were modestly lower on Thursday evening as Wall Street looks to extend its year-end rally.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 104 points, or about 0.3%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were each down about 0.1%.

The move in futures comes on the heels of a bounce-back day on Wall Street. The Dow rose 322 points, or about 0.9%, erasing most of its losses from Wednesday. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rose 1.0% and 1.3%, respectively.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The small-cap Russell 2000 led the way with a gain of 1.7% on Thursday, continuing a recent trend of the market rally broadening out as bond yields fall and traders bet on rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. The small-cap index is on pace for its sixth straight positive week.

"Basically, the trend is your friend. Right now the trend is up in stocks. ... Small-caps and mid-caps really like easing conditions by the Fed," John Spallanzani of Miller Value Partners said on "Closing Bell."

Nike could be a key stock to watch on Friday, as the Dow component was down 11% in extended trading after warning of soft revenue in its fiscal second-quarter earnings report. On the data front, consumer spending and a key inflation reading are due out before the bell on Friday morning.

The three major averages are on pace for their eighth positive week in a row — a first for the S&P 500 since 2017 and for the Dow dating back to 2019. The S&P 500 is up 0.58% for the week, while the Dow has a gain of 0.27%. The Nasdaq is up 1% in the period.

The U.S. stock market will be closed on Monday for Christmas.

Key inflation report coming on Friday

Economic reports on Friday morning will serve as one of the final check-ins on the U.S. consumer and inflation before the end of the year.

At 8:30 a.m. ET, November data for personal income, consumer spending and the personal consumption expenditures report are due out.

Core PCE, which excludes volatile food and energy prices and is the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, is expected to come in at 3.5% over the past 12 months, according to economists surveyed by Dow Jones.

— Jesse Pound

Nike slides after revenue warning

Shares of Nike fell more than 10% in after hours trading on Thursday after the sports apparel company reported weaker-than-expected sales for its fiscal second quarter.

Nike reported $13.39 billion of revenue, below the $13.43 billion expected by analysts, according to LSEG. The company also warned that its revenue outlook for the second half of the year could be "softer."

As part of the quarterly report, the sneaker giant said it plans to costs by about $2 billion over the next three years.

— Jesse Pound

Futures open lower

Stock futures opened lower, with Dow futures down about 95 points.

— Jesse Pound

Where the major averages stand

Here's where the major averages stand for the week ahead of Friday's trading:

The S&P 500 is up 0.58%

The Nasdaq is up 1.01%

The Dow is up 0.27%

The Russell 2000 is up 1.61%

— Jesse Pound