Dow futures jump more than 100 points after lawmakers avert government shutdown: Live updates

Stock futures jumped early Monday after U.S. legislators were able to come to a temporary agreement that staved off a government shutdown.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 163 points, or 0.48%. S&P 500 futures gained 0.52%, while Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.7%.

The Senate passed a continuing resolution with just hours to spare before a midnight deadline Saturday, which was then signed by President Joe Biden into law. The bill keeps the government open for 45 more days, an extended period that lawmakers can use to finalize funding legislation.

"Investors don't like to be run to the edge of the cliff constantly," said Jamie Cox, managing partner at Harris Financial. With "not having a shutdown, we should see a very positive reaction in markets."

Futures gains were limited as investors feared lawmakers were headed for another shutdown fight eventually as Saturday's agreement did nothing about brewing disagreements on overall government spending levels, the border and Ukraine.

"Markets are going to start to discount this being a 2024 event, as opposed to a 2023," Cox said. "They're just going to continue to kick the can down the road and push this into an election year."

The looming threat of a government shutdown weighed on investors last week, which also marked the end of the trading month and quarter. Investors feared a shutdown could further weigh on a U.S. economy already seeing slowing growth under the weight of the highest interest rates in 15 years.

September marked the worst monthly performance of the year for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite. The broad S&P 500 index finished the month down 4.9% and the quarter 3.7% lower, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.8% in the month and 4.1% in the quarter. The blue-chip Dow ended the month 3.5% lower and the quarter 2.6% in the red.

But the indexes are still up on the year despite the pullback, underscoring the strength of the rally seen in the first half of the year. The S&P 500 is down about 6% from its 2023 high close in July, but still up 11% for the year.

Investors will watch for economic data due Monday on purchasing and construction spending. Later in the week, attention will turn to a string of reports offering insight into the health of the labor market, including Friday's all important monthly payrolls data.

Bank of Japan board discussed factors for exiting ultra-loose policy, September meeting summary shows

The Bank of Japan's policymakers evaluated a number of conditions that must be met before ending the central bank's ultra-loose policy during its September meeting.

"Sustainable and stable achievement of the price stability target, accompanied by wage increases, has not yet come in sight, and thus the Bank needs to patiently continue with monetary easing under yield curve control," the BOJ's summary of opinions stated.

One board member highlighted how the second half of the fiscal year ending March 2024 will mark an "important period" for determining whether the price stability target will be achieved.

"Even if the Bank were to terminate its negative interest rate policy, this can be considered as continuation of monetary easing if real interest rates remain negative. It is important for the Bank to carefully provide communication on this," another board member was quoted saying.

In September, Japan's central bank held its stance and left rates unchanged, on the back of "extremely high uncertainties" on the growth outlook domestically and globally.

—Lee Ying Shan

China reports factory activity expansion in September

China's factory activity in September expanded for the first time April, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Saturday.

China's PMI climbed to 50.2 in September from 49.7 in the previous month, beating Reuters' expectations of 50.0.

A reading above the 50-point level marks an expansion, while a figure below the 50-mark indicates a contraction. China's non-manufacturing PMI also inched up to 51.7 from a previous reading of 51.

Similarly, a private-sector survey reflected an expansion in China's factory activity, albeit at a slowed pace.

The Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing PMI dipped to 50.6 in September from 51.0., the survey showed on Sunday, missing forecasts of 51.2.

"Manufacturing conditions across China improved slightly for the second consecutive month in September," the press release stated.

"However, confidence regarding the year-ahead remained relatively subdued, which in turn contributed to a drop in employment at Chinese manufacturing plants," the report added.

—Lee Ying Shan

Lawmakers avoiding shutdown should be good for markets, financial group partner says

Lawmakers were able to pass a continuing resolution and evade a government shutdown on Saturday. The bill keeps the government operating for 45 more days, allowing more time for legislators to finalize funding proposals.

This development should be welcome news for the market and offer a boost coming off a tough week, according to Jamie Cox, managing partner at Harris Financial.

"There'll be a lot of unwinding of government shutdown selling from last week, which will be good," he said.

— Alex Harring

Stock futures open higher

Stock futures were higher on Sunday, one day after federal lawmakers came to a temporary agreement that averted a government shutdown.

Futures tied to the Dow rose about 155 points, or 0.5%, shortly after 6 p.m. ET. S&P 500 futures added 0.6%, while Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.8%.

— Alex Harring