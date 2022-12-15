Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Dow Futures Slip Lower as Investors Fear Economy Is Weakening

By Alex Harring,CNBC

Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average are down Thursday evening as investors responded to data that elevated concerns of a looming recession and looked ahead to a slate of Federal Reserve speakers scheduled for Friday.

Futures tied to the 30-stock index lost 21 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures dropped 0.1%, while Nasdaq-100 futures traded near flat.

In a continuation of Wednesday's sell off, the Dow dropped 764.13 points, or 2.25%, for its worse daily performance since September. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell 2.49% and 3.23%, respectively.

Thursday's disappointing retail sales report suggested inflation is hitting consumers more than expected. This has investors concerned that consumer spending is slowing, a sign that the economy is weakening.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

With these latest declines, the market is heading into Friday with all the indexes poised to notch a second consecutive week of losses.

Stocks have been falling in the wake of the Federal Reserve's 50 basis point interest rate hike to a target range between 4.25% and 4.5% — the highest rate in 15 years. The central bank said it would continue hiking rates through 2023 to 5.1%, a larger figure than previously expected.

"After gouging themselves on hopes for a Fed pivot, equity traders are experiencing indigestion from yesterday's FOMC statement, which reiterated Jerome Powell's theme of 'higher for longer,'" said John Lynch, chief investment officer for Comerica Wealth Management.

Money Report

news 9 mins ago

Most Nursing Home Residents Haven't Had Omicron Booster Ahead of Expected Winter Covid Wave

news 1 hour ago

California and the Midwest Face ‘High Risk' of Electricity Shortages in Next Five Years

Investors will be watching Friday for before the bell earnings from Olive Garden parent Darden Restaurants, which could provide more insight into consumer spending patterns. They will also look for any hints on future Fed policy from speakers John Williams, Michelle Bowman and Mary Daly. Investors are trying to gauge the pace of future rate hikes and the central bank's view of the economy.

There also will be data coming in the morning with December's purchasing managers' indexes within services and manufacturing. The indexes are seen as gauges of business conditions. Manufacturing is expected to come in at the same rate as November, while services is expected to increase by 0.3 points.

Stock futures open lower

Stock futures opened lower as investors came off a second day of selling off.

Futures tied to the Dow lost 40 points or 0.1%.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures both shed 0.1%.

— Alex Harring

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us