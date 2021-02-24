Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Dr. Fauci Says New Data Suggest ‘Long' Covid Symptoms Can Last Up to 9 Months

By Berkeley Lovelace Jr., CNBC

Alex Wong | Getty Images

New data suggests that people with Covid-19 can continue to suffer from symptoms for up to nine months after the initial infection, White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday.

Researchers at the University of Washington recently found that 30% of patients reported symptoms for as long as nine months, Fauci told reporters during a White House news briefing on Covid-19. People reported fatigue, shortness of breath, sleep disorders and other symptoms that lasted for months, he said.

