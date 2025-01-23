Money Report

EA shares plunge 19%, on track for worst day since dot-com bubble

By Kif Leswing,CNBC

A sign is posted in front of the Electronic Arts headquarters in Redwood City, California, on March 30, 2023.
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images
  • Electronic Arts shares plummeted on Thursday after the video game publisher cut its forecast.
  • The company said its soccer franchise "underperformed our net bookings expectations."
  • The stock was headed for its steepest drop since 1999 and third-biggest decline on record.

Shares of Electronic Arts headed for their steepest drop since 1999 after the video game publisher cut its full-year bookings guidance, due mostly to challenges with its soccer franchise.

The stock plummeted 19% to $115.86 as of midday Thursday. That would be its worst day on the market since the dot-com bubble and the stock's third-biggest drop since EA's public market debut in 1990.

For the fiscal third quarter, which ended Dec. 31, EA said late Wednesday that it expects to report about $2.215 billion in net bookings, versus previous guidance of $2.4 billion to $2.55 billion. Revenue in the December quarter was about $1.88 billion, with $1.11 in diluted earnings per share, the company said in a statement.

EA said Dragon Age and its EA Sports FC franchise "underperformed our net bookings expectations."

"Weakness has been seen largely from the Global Football franchises," analysts at Roth Capital Partners wrote in a report on Thursday, calling the earnings preannouncement a "big stumble." They have the equivalent of a hold rating on the stock.

EA said it expects net bookings for the full fiscal year, ending March 31, of between $7 billion and $7.15 billion, below previous guidance of $7.5 billion to $7.8 billion. EA says net bookings include physical game sales as well as revenue from online games.

The warning points to weakness in the most prominent soccer video game franchise since 1993. It used to fall under the FIFA branding, but in 2022, EA's deal with FIFA ended and the last two EA soccer games have been sold as EA Sports FC.

The company also said that role-playing game Dragon Age had 1.5 million players during the quarter, which was about 50% below its expectations.

EA said it expects global football sales to be down on a year-over-year basis, and said bookings from online sales, or live services, would also decline in fiscal 2025. The company's soccer franchise accounted for the majority of the live services shortfall.

EA plans to release full third-quarter results on Feb. 4.

