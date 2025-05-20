Elon Musk says Tesla, xAI expect to keep buying chips from Nvidia and AMD

Elon Musk said Tuesday that his artificial intelligence company xAI aims to build a 1 million GPU facility outside of Memphis.

XAI plans to buy more chips from Nvidia and AMD, Musk said in a two-part interview with CNBC's David Faber.

Musk's artificial intelligence company, xAI, which now owns X (formerly Twitter) has already installed 200,000 GPUs at its Colossus facility in Memphis, the Tesla CEO told CNBC's David Faber on Tuesday. XAI is also planning a 1 million GPU facility outside of Memphis, Musk said.

He did not specify how many chips the company had already ordered and by which date they may be installed.

"A few years ago, I made a very obvious prediction, which is that the limitation on AI will be chips," he said.

At his autos business, Tesla, Musk said the company's Dojo supercomputer in Buffalo, New York is already used for training its Autopilot and Optimus robotics systems.

