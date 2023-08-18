Elon Musk says X users will lose ability to block unwanted followers, eliminating key safety feature

Elon Musk said on Friday that users of the site formerly known as Twitter will no longer be able to block unwanted followers.

The ability for a user to block content from undesired followers has long been seen as a key security feature to avoid harassment and exposure to spam or hateful posts.

Musk said blocking would only be available in direct messages.

"Block is going to be deleted as a 'feature', except for DMs," Musk wrote on Friday. He was responding to a post from the account of Tesla Owners Silicon Valley, asking "Is there ever a reason to block vs mute someone?" The group behind that account promotes the electric car company, where Musk is CEO.

Block is going to be deleted as a “feature”, except for DMs — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 18, 2023

Since acquiring Twitter last year for $44 billion, Musk has overhauled the company, laying off many employees, reinstating previously banned accounts and recently rebranding the company and platform as X. He didn't provide a reason or a timeframe for eliminating the block function, only saying in a follow-up response that "it makes no sense," and that the mute function will still be available.

Users have been able to use the block function to make sure that hateful content and harassment doesn't show up in their feed in response to their posts. The mute feature just keeps the individual user from seeing the undesired responses, but doesn't eliminate them from others' feeds.

Twitter users have also long employed the block feature in boycotts, and to avoid seeing ads from specific brands or promoters on the platform.

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, an investor in the new Twitter alongside Musk, said in a post that the company should focus its attention elsewhere.

"X should really solve the bots & spam problems before removing blocks," wrote Zhao, whose company owns one of the world's largest crypto exchanges. "Just my 0.02."

— CNBC's Lora Kolodny contributed to this report

