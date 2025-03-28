Elon Musk says xAI has acquired X in deal that values social media site at $33 billion

Elon Musk said on Friday that he's combining two of his companies, xAI and X, into a single entity.

In a post on X, Musk said xAI is the acquirer, valued at $80 billion in the deal, while X is valued at $30 billion.

Elon Musk said on Friday that his startup xAI has merged with X, his social network, in an all-stock transaction that values the artificial intelligence company at $80 billion and the social media company at $33 billion.

"xAI and X's futures are intertwined," Musk, the world's richest person, wrote in a post on X. "Today, we officially take the step to combine the data, models, compute, distribution and talent."

He added that the merger would, "unlock immense potential by blending xAI's advanced AI capability and expertise with X's massive reach."

