Elon Musk to Host ‘Saturday Night Live' on May 8

Musk will debut as a "Saturday Night Live" host on May 8.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has appeared in TV and films before.

Elon Musk will host NBC's "Saturday Night Live" for the first time on May 8, the long-running sketch comedy show announced over the weekend.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The CEO of auto company Tesla and aerospace firm SpaceX has previously appeared in films like "Iron Man 2" in 2010, and TV shows such as "The Big Bang Theory" in 2015.

Singer Miley Cyrus will perform as musical guest on the show in her sixth SNL appearance.

The announcement comes on the same day that Musk celebrates the successful docking of SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft at the International Space Station.

It's unusual, though not completely unheard of, for someone from the business world to host SNL. Steve Forbes, for example, hosted the show in 1996 though he was running for president at the time. Donald Trump hosted SNL in 2015. He was also running for president at the time.