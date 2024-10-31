Money Report

ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro bets on streaming, women's sports and AI-powered SportsCenter

By Tala Hadavi,CNBC, Alex Sherman,CNBC and Jessica Golden,CNBC

Jimmy Pitaro in conversation with Alex Sherman

The CNBC Sport videocast brings you interviews with the biggest names in the business. In this week's episode, CNBC's Alex Sherman sits down with ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro.

Pitaro addresses a wide range of topics including the challenges of declining cable viewership, his thoughts on growing women's sports at ESPN, how he's hoping to stay away from politics this election cycle, his plans for a futuristic version of SportsCenter, and the latest on ESPN's streaming service that will launch next fall.

