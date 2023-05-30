Europe Markets Set to Slip Ahead of House Vote on U.S. Debt Ceiling

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stock markets are set to open lower Wednesday as jitters remain over the U.S. debt ceiling bill ahead of the June 5 deadline.

After passing a key procedural vote in the House Rules Committee on Tuesday, the Fiscal Responsibility Act is provisionally scheduled to face a floor vote in the Republican-majority House around 8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday.

It then needs to pass the Democratic-controlled Senate before Monday, when the U.S. Treasury predicts it will not have enough money to meet its debt obligations.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office on Tuesday estimated the bill would see budget deficits "reduced by about $1.5 trillion" over the next decade, in line with party projections — potentially providing it with additional support.

European stocks dipped 0.9% on Tuesday, with a sharp fall in Nestle shares taking food and beverages down 2.7% as utilities lead gains. Tech stocks continued to see a boost from U.S.-listed Nvidia, which briefly hit a $1 trillion market cap Tuesday following its better than expected results.

Flash inflation figures for France and Italy are due ahead of a euro zone CPI read on Thursday.

Investors are also assessing data out of China, where the manufacturing purchasing managers' index declined for a second straight month and at a faster rate than expected; and property pricing and transactions "weakened sharply."

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 2% to a 2023 low, and mainland Chinese and Japanese markets were lower.

U.S. stock futures were lower early Wednesday.

— CNBC's Christina Wilkie and Emma Kinery contributed to this report

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are heading for a broadly downbeat start to Wednesday's session.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index was last seen opening 46.5 points lower at 7,476, according to data from IG.

Germany's DAX is set to open 108.5 points lower at 15,794, France's CAC down 48 points at 7,156 and Italy's FTSE MIB 230 points lower at 26,433.

— Jenni Reid

China's factory activity disappoints

China's official measure of factory activity for May came in at 48.8, below the 50-mark that separates growth from contraction — and missing the 49.4 estimate from a Reuters poll.

A weak read in that manufacturing measure "has been a solid precursor to policy easing," Morgan Stanley analysts said in a May 17 report.

"If growth does not accelerate sufficiently to narrow the output gap, social stability risk may rise and eventually trigger more meaningful stimulus," they said.

The National Bureau of Statistics noted the purchasing managers' index for large manufacturers came in at 50, while that of smaller manufacturers was lower. The index for services activity remained in expansionary territory at 54.5, but marked a second-straight month of decline.

— Evelyn Cheng, Jihye Lee

— Weizhen Tan

Oil slides more than 4%

Oil prices were down more than 4% on Tuesday as market observers weighed the likelihood of Congressional approval of the U.S. debt ceiling agreement and looked to the OPEC+ meeting slated for this weekend.

Brent crude dropped $3.28, or 4.3%, to $73.79 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude lost $3.06, or 4.2%, to $69.61.

Energy stocks were the worst performer in S&P 500, down around 1.5% in Tuesday's session. With Wednesday marking the last trading session of the month, the sector is also set to see the worst performance in May with a 9.3% drop so far.

— Alex Harring

Nvidia reaches $1 trillion market cap

Nvidia shares added to a recent string of gains on Tuesday to hit a $1 trillion market cap.

With Tuesday's moves, Nvidia joins an elite club of companies with a $1 trillion market cap or more. That group includes Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft.

Shares gained more than 4% in early morning trading to last trade at around $405.56. Shares need to hold above $404.86 to maintain that distinction during Tuesday's trading.

— Samantha Subin