Europe stocks higher; Ubisoft rises 6% on restructured Microsoft-Activision deal

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

LONDON — European stock markets were higher Tuesday after posting cautious gains to start the week.

The Stoxx 600 index was 0.68% higher in early trade, with all sectors higher bar oil and gas, which dipped 0.1%. Technology stocks led the pack, gaining 1.78%.

French game publisher Ubisoft Entertainment rose 6% after Microsoft said it would divest several gaming rights to the company as part of a new deal submitted to U.K. regulators for its takeover of Activision Blizzard.

During overnight trade, bond selling sent the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note yield to its highest level since 2007, as the 30-year yield hit its highest level since 2011. Higher bond yields generally mean lower stock prices.

"If there is a further downsize risk to equities over the coming months, I would say it's coming from bond yields at these kinds of levels," Rupert Thompson, chief economist at Kingswood Group, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe."

"Cash is now yielding 5% in the States, short-dated bonds are yielding 5% plus, so equities for the first time in a long time have actually got some real competition."

Thompson said bond market moves reflect a pushback on expectations for substantial Federal Reserve rate cuts next year, though opinion remains divided.

Asia-Pacific markets were higher Tuesday. U.S. stock futures nudged lower after the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 snapped a four-day negative streak.

Investors are also monitoring European natural gas prices, which saw a sharp rise Monday on the threat of strike action in Australia which could disrupt 10% of the world's liquefied natural gas flows.

Meg O'Neill, CEO of Woodside Energy, told CNBC said the current tone of discussions meant she was "optimistic" significant industrial action could be avoided.

On the geopolitical front, the leaders of Brazil, China, India and South Africa are meeting in Johannesburg for the BRICS summit. Russia will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Europe stocks open higher

European stock markets opened higher before extending gains in early trade, with the Stoxx 600 index up 0.9% at 9:07 a.m. BST.

All sectors posted gains and tech stocks were 2% higher, following upbeat sessions in the U.S. and Asia-Pacific markets.

— Jenni Reid

Ubisoft shares climb as company looped in to Microsoft's new Activision bid

French gaming firm Ubisoft Entertainment was 6.6% higher at 8:32 a.m. BST, after Microsoft unexpectedly submitted to U.K. regulators a new deal for the takeover of Activision Blizzard.

Under the restructured deal, Microsoft will not acquire cloud rights for existing Activision PC and console games, or for new games released by Activision over the next 15 years. The rights will instead be divested to Ubisoft prior to any acquisition.

Microsoft's initial bid to buy the Call of Duty gaming juggernaut was rejected by U.K. authorities. A decision on the new deal is due Oct. 18.

— Jenni Reid, Arjun Kharpal

Australia gas strike talks: Discussions with workforce have been constructive, says Woodside Energy

Meg O'Neill, CEO of Woodside Energy, discusses Australian unions' plan to strike at gas platforms, and says the company is optimistic about being able to avoid any significant industrial action, adding "but again, at the end of the day that'll be the unions' call if they want to use some of those levers that are available to them."

Europe stocks: Here are the opening calls

European stock markets are set to open higher Tuesday, according to IG data.

The FTSE 100 is seen 19.5 points higher at 7,278, Germany's DAX 86.6 points higher at 15,683, and France's CAC 40 39 points higher at 7,236.

SoftBank shares climb after Arm files for listing

Shares of SoftBank Group climbed as much as 3.36% on Tuesday after news that its chip unit Arm filed for a Nasdaq listing.

Arm did not disclose a share price and therefore has no valuation yet for the listing, but Reuters said that it is expected to be "the largest of the year."

Shares of SoftBank pared gains later in the session and are currently up 2.16%.

— Lim Hui Jie

10-year Treasury yield hits highest level since 2007

U.S. Treasury yields advanced on Monday as investors remain concerned that interest rates could remain higher for longer than expected. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was up by more than 9 basis points at 4.34%, trading near levels last seen in 2007.

— Pia Singh

CNBC Pro: UBS names the stocks that'll drag the Stoxx Europe 600 down 10% this year

UBS has identified the stocks at risk of dragging one of Europe's largest equities indexes lower by 10% by the end of this year.

The Swiss investment bank said top performers in 2023, such as chip stocks and luxury goods makers, are at risk of big declines by the end of the year.

— Ganesh Rao

Powell will likely focus on short-term monetary policy in Wyoming, Allianz economist says

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell may not focus on what's best for him in his remarks from Jackson Hole, Wyoming, later this week, according to Mohamed El-Erian, Allianz chief economic advisor.

"What's likely is that he's probably going to talk about short-term monetary policy issues," El-Erian said on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street." "I don't think that's the best thing to do, because it is a very delicate situation right now."

Still, El-Erian said the central bank leader could be helped given the "target-rich environment," adding that there's "a lot" he can talk about.

— Alex Harring