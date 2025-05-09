Europe stocks rise as investors look ahead to U.S.-China trade talks; German stocks rise

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stocks had a positive start to Friday's trading session, after the U.K. and U.S. confirmed a trade agreement and as investors looked ahead to U.S.-China trade negotiations set to begin this weekend.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was 0.43% higher by 1:30 p.m. in London. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 0.33%, while Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 each gained about than 0.6%.

Key posts

Trump says 80% tariff on China "seems right" | view post

German stocks touch record high | view post

Commerzbank profit jumps to highest level since 2011 | view post

China's April exports jump 8.1% to beat estimates despite U.S. tariffs | view post

On Thursday, most major European indexes closed higher. However, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 bucked the trend to tumble 0.32% after snapping its record winning streak on Wednesday.

Over the coming weekend, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer are set to meet with top Chinese officials in Switzerland for talks on economic and trade issues. Bessent previously said the meeting was about "de-escalation, not ... the big trade deal."

China and the U.S. are currently embroiled in a trade war, after they slapped tariffs of well above 100% on each other.

President Donald Trump endorsed cutting the tariff rate on China before weekend talks, but still leaving it a pretty severe level.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed Friday as investors parsed China's April trade data.

China's exports surged in April even as businesses bore the brunt of U.S. tariffs that kicked into higher gear last month, while imports narrowed declines as Beijing stepped up stimulus.

On Wall Street, futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 52 points, or 0.1%. Nasdaq 100 futures slipped 0.08%, while S&P 500 futures were off about 0.1%.

Trump says 80% tariff on China "seems right"

Jabin Botsford | The Washington Post | Getty Images

President Donald Trump wrote in a Truth Social post early Friday morning that "80% Tariff on China seems right! Up to Scott B." Trump's post comes ahead of an in-person meeting scheduled to take place between Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer with their Chinese counterparts in Switzerland this weekend to talk trade and economic matters.

Trump has ratcheted up tariffs on China to 145%, despite lowering levies on most other countries since his early April tariff announcements. China has also retaliated by implementing steep tariffs on the U.S.

"CHINA SHOULD OPEN UP ITS MARKET TO USA — WOULD BE SO GOOD FOR THEM!!! CLOSED MARKETS DON'T WORK ANYMORE!!!" Trump wrote in a separate Friday morning Truth Social post.

— Pia Singh

German stocks touch record high

Staff | Reuters

Germany's DAX index touched a record high during Friday morning deals, surpassing its previous all-time high before cooling off slightly to trade around 0.45% higher by 10:04 a.m. London time.

The index, home to the biggest German-listed companies, has gained more than 17% since the start of the year.

Friday also saw a boost for Germany's MDAX index, which houses Frankfurt-listed mid-cap stocks. The MDAX had gained 0.2% by mid-morning in Europe.

German stocks seeing the biggest gains included Siemens Energy, up 3%, Merck, up 1.8%, and BMW, which added 1.6%.

— Chloe Taylor

U.S. puts Britain ‘in the friend zone’ with trade deal: AJ Bell

Carl Court | Getty Images News | Getty Images

In a note to clients on Friday morning, Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said European investors were "belatedly celebrating" the trade deal between the U.K. and the U.S.

"Yesterday's UK-US trade deal happened just before the UK market closed which meant quite a few investors won't have had time to soak it all in and adjust portfolios accordingly," he said. "The FTSE 100 shrugged off the event in the heat of the moment, but advanced … in early trading on Friday."

London's FTSE 100 index was 0.4% higher during morning trade on Friday.

"Notably, the FTSE 100 top risers' list was full of UK-listed stocks that do business in the US, such as retailer JD Sports, rat catcher Rentokil and industrial groups Smiths and Spirax," Mould added.

"The trade deal was smaller than expected but strategically significant as it puts the UK in the friend zone for the US, a status whose importance shouldn't be underestimated."

— Chloe Taylor

Commerzbank earnings beat expectations as profit jumps to highest level since 2011

Krisztian Bocsi | Bloomberg | Getty Images

German lender Commerzbank said Friday that its first-quarter net profit rose by 12% year on year to 834 million euros ($937 million).

Analysts had been expecting a net result of 738.5 million euros, according to LSEG data.

Commerzbank said the three months to March saw the bank's highest quarterly profit since 2011.

Revenues for the three-month period also rose by 12% from the previous year to reach 3.1 billion euros — above the 2.96 billion euros expected by markets.

Commerzbank confirmed its full-year guidance, saying it continued to aim for net profit of 2.8 billion euros in 2025, which it said was expected to fall to 2.4 billion euros after restructuring expenses.

— Chloe Taylor

China’s April exports jump 8.1% to beat estimates despite U.S. tariffs; import decline slows

Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

China's exports surged in April even as businesses bore the brunt of U.S. tariffs that kicked into higher gear last month, while imports narrowed declines as Beijing stepped up stimulus.

Exports jumped 8.1% last month in U.S. dollar terms from a year earlier, according to data released by customs authority Friday, sharply beating with Reuters' poll estimates of a 1.9% rise.

Imports slumped by 0.2% in April from a year earlier, compared with the economists' expectations of a 5.9% drop.

Read the full story here.

—Anniek Bao