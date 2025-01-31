Europe stocks set to slip after closing at record high; traders digest dovish ECB messaging

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stock markets are heading for a mixed open Friday, after a slew of earnings, data and monetary policy decisions saw the benchmark Stoxx 600 close at a record high in the prior session.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index was last seen opening just above the flatline, according to IG data, but Germany's DAX, France's CAC 40 and Italy's MIB were on course for slight declines.

The European Central Bank confirmed expectations of a quarter-point interest rate cut Thursday, bringing its main rate to 2.75%. ECB President Christine Lagarde's warnings about the weakness of the euro zone economy, combined with growth figures on Thursday showing the bloc stagnated in the fourth quarter of 2024, reinforced market bets that the central bank will cut three more times to reach 2% by the end of the year.

That is despite risks to euro depreciation against the U.S. dollar from rate differentials. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday held rates as it highlighted inflation risks, leaving traders questioning whether it will even enact the two rate cuts this year previously projected by policymakers.

Global earnings have also been in focus this week, revealing trends such as resilience in the luxury sector, a weakening in oil major profits, and strong chip demand. On Wall Street, attention has been on Tesla's drop in automotive revenue, Apple's record gross margin and Microsoft's weaker-than-expected guidance.

Results are now due from firms including Swiss pharmaceuticals firm Novartis and oil giant Exxon Mobil, along with data releases on German inflation and U.S. personal consumption expenditures inflation.

Investors continue to monitor commentary on Chinese artificial intelligence firm DeepSeek — which rocked markets on Monday with the possibility of much cheaper AI models — and U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff threats.

Asia-Pacific markets were mostly higher Friday, and U.S. stock futures also rose in the early hours.

Europe markets: Here are the opening calls

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is set to open around 9 points higher on Friday at 8,661 points, according to IG data.

However, other bourses headed for declines, with Germany's DAX seen down 30 points at 21,703 points, France's CAC 40 down 11 points at 7939.7 points, and Italy's MIB lower by 23.5 points at 36,619 points.

— Jenni Reid

Gold futures hit fresh all-time high as investors parse latest U.S. data

Gold futures notched a new all-time high as investors assessed the latest GDP data from the U.S.

Gold futures on the New York Mercantile exchange were trading at $2,852.5 per ounce.

"Today's leg higher can be explained by the release of the fourth quarter US GDP growth data, which slowed more than expected," said Trevor Yates, senior investment analyst at Global X ETFs.

Yates expects that the slower-than-expected GDP data could lead the Fed to be "increasingly dovish, letting inflation run hotter for longer and therefore pushing real rates lower."

Gold prices tend to share an inverse relationship with interest rates.

— Lee Ying Shan

AI investing crowding exacerbated DeepSeek meltdown

The race to invest in artificial intelligence assets exacerbated Monday's DeepSeek fallout, according to Bank of America.

"Funds piled into AI stocks last year, likely contributing to the outsized reactions we saw in response to DeepSeek," wrote strategist Savita Subramanian. "AI/tech companies with the biggest increase in ownership breadth over the last year were hit hardest by the headline."

Specifically, Subramanian pointed to semiconductor manufacturer Broadcom as an example.

"AVGO, which plummeted 17% on Monday, tops our list of stocks with the biggest increases in ownership breadth last year: 56% of US large cap funds owned the stock at the end of 2024 vs. just 38% at the end of 2023," she wrote.

— Lisa Kailai Han

Dollar jumps after Trump threatens tariffs on Mexico, Canada

The U.S. dollar rose against other currencies Thursday afternoon after President Trump said he would impose a 25% tariff on Mexico and Canada.

The ICE U.S. Dollar Index turned positive on the day after the comments, trading at 108.07. The index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, was trading near 107.76 before the remarks.

The dollar also rose against the Canadian dollar and Mexican peso individually.

— Jesse Pound