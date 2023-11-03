Europe stocks to open higher, head for best week since March after central bank pauses

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stock markets are set to open higher Friday, rounding off a weekly rally powered by a series of solid earnings and a perceived dovish tilt by central banks.

The Stoxx 600 gained 1.6% on Thursday, and the index is heading for its best week-on-week performance since the end of March, according to LSEG data.

U.S. stocks had their best day since June and U.S. and European government bond yields retreated after the Federal Reserve on Wednesday held rates and markets raised bets that the central bank has hit peak rates and cuts are on the horizon.

The Bank of England held rates for a second consecutive meeting.

BOE Governor Andrew Bailey told CNBC on Thursday interest rates would have to be held "in restrictive territory for some time" and that risks were on the upside.

Like Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank — which last week also held rates steady — he said it was too early to talk about rate cuts and that risks to inflation remain.

Third-quarter earnings have also been driving stock movements this week, with companies including Shell, Novo Nordisk, Lufthansa and BT boosted by beating expectations.

Shipping giant Maersk is among the firms reporting Friday.

In Asia-Pacific, markets were higher after China's service sector expanded at a slightly faster pace.

Europe stocks to open higher

IG data shows European markets opening higher, with the FTSE 100 up 26 points at 7,473, France's CAC 40 up 22 points at 7,085, and Germany's DAX up 53 points at 15,197.

— Jenni Reid

China services activity rebound slightly in October: Caixin survey

China's service sector expanded at a slightly faster pace in October, according to the Caixin services survey.

The purchasing managers index came in at 50.4, just above September's reading of 50.2. Caixin wrote that this pointed to a sustained rise in service sector business activity, but the reading meant only a marginal rate of growth overall.

China's services sector has remained in expansionary territory for 10 straight months, according to Caixin.

— Lim Hui Jie

How extensive and broad was Thursday's stock market rally? Very.

Ninety percent of the entire volume of shares that changed hands on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday advanced in price. Less than 10% declined. On the Nasdaq Stock Market, some 82% of volume was higher while less than 18% was lower in price.

Advancing stocks outnumbered declining issues by almost 9-1 on the New York Stock Exchange versus about 7-2 on the Nasdaq. Total volume of shares traded on both markets was about 15% above the past month's daily average.

Seven of the main 11 stock sectors climbed more than the S&P 500's 1.89% gain, led by energy and real estate (both up 3.1%), and financials (ahead 2.4%). Laggards were led by communication services (up 0.9%), consumer staples (up 1.3%) and health care (higher by 1.6%).

In addition to the boost to stocks that stemmed from retreating Treasury yields, prices were also lifted by a weaker dollar. The DXY dollar index fell 0.66% Thursday.

— Scott Schnipper