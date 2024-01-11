Europe stocks to open higher; UK economy grows 0.3% in November

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are set to open higher Friday as investors look ahead to fresh U.S. inflation data.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 ended the session lower Thursday after U.S. inflation came in above expectations.

December's U.S. inflation report showed an increase in consumer prices of 0.3% on the month and 3.4% year on year. Economists polled by Dow Jones predicted readings of 0.2% and 3.2%, respectively.

U.S. futures were flat overnight as investors looked ahead to the second in a pair of closely watched inflation reports this week.

Meanwhile in Asia, markets fell as China's annual exports dropped for the first time in seven years, but Japan stocks bucked the trend to extend their record rally.

The U.K. economy returned to growth in November, with gross domestic product expanding by 0.3%, fresh data from the Office for National Statistics showed Friday.

That's slightly stronger than the 0.2% growth which economists expected and follows a 0.3% contraction in October.

However, GDP shrank 0.2% in the three months from September to November.

— Karen Gilchrist

— Amala Balakrishner

— Weizhen Tan

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set to open in positive territory Thursday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 25 points higher at 7,673, Germany's DAX up 92 points at 16,783, France's CAC up 51 points at 7,470 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 164 points at 30,696, according to data from IG.

— Karen Gilchrist