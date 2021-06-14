European Markets Continue March to Record Highs as Fed Meeting Looms

The Federal Open Market Committee will meet on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Fed is expected to leave monetary policy unchanged and again downplay talk of tapering its stimulus program, but markets will be watching for comments on inflation.

Bitcoin rallied on Monday after Tesla CEO Elon Musk suggested the electric vehicle maker may once again accept transactions in the cryptocurrency in future.

European stocks advanced higher to start the week as investors look ahead to the June meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 gained 0.2% by mid-morning after closing last week at a record high. Oil and gas stocks climbed 1.5% to lead gains while autos fell 0.7%.

Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed on Monday with markets in mainland China, Hong Kong and Australia closed for public holidays.

Stateside, U.S. stock futures were little changed in early premarket trade after the S&P 500 closed out last week at a record high.

Back in Europe, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce an extension to Covid-19 restrictions later on Monday, as the country battles a rise in cases of the delta variant first discovered in India.

On the data front, euro zone industrial production figures for April are expected at 10 a.m. London time.

In terms of individual share price action, Germany's TeamViewer added 5% in early trade to lead the Stoxx 600 after announcing a new partnership with SAP, while Philips fell 4.4% after recalling some of its ventilator machines in the U.S.

