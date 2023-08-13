European markets open lower after a downbeat week

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

LONDON — European markets opened lower Monday morning after a downbeat string of sessions last week.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.2% in the first minutes of trading, with sectors spread across negative and positive territory. Mining stocks led losses with a 1.1% drop, followed by oil and gas, which was down 0.9%. Food and beverage led moderate gains with a 0.3% uptick.

UBS announced Friday it ended a 9 billion Swiss franc ($10.27 billion) loss protection agreement and a 100 billion Swiss franc public liquidity backstop originally put in place by the Swiss government when the bank took over rival bank Credit Suisse in March. UBS shares ended the day around 4.7% higher.

Asia-Pacific markets largely fell on Monday, dragged by basic materials and consumer cyclical stocks. U.S. stock futures rose slightly on Sunday evening as Wall Street looked to shake off a rough start to August.

— Ganesh Rao

Crude oil extends rally to 7th week for first time since June, 2022

September West Texas Intermediate crude oil contracts this week rallied for a 7th consecutive week for the first time since June 2022, while October Brent — the international benchmark — also rose for a 7th straight week.

September natural gas contracts climbed 7.5% this week — the biggest weekly increase since mid-June.

September gasoline added 6.5% this week, the most in a week since early March, and rising for a 4th week in five.

The S&P 500 Energy Index turned in the best performance of the 11 main sectors in the S&P 500, rising 3.5% this week versus the S&P 500 Health-Care Index's 2.5% gain and the S&P 500's 0.3% loss.

— Scott Schnipper, Gina Francolla





— Evelyn Cheng

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set to open lower Monday morning, according to IG data. Britain's FTSE is poised to drop 16.3 points to 7,508.5, Germany's DAX 58.5 points to 15,773.2, France's CAC 31.1 points to 7,308.7, and Italy's MIB 126.2 points to 28, 266.3.

— Hannah Ward-Glenton