European Markets Close Lower as Investors Digest U.S Jobs Data; Next Rises 7%

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets dipped Thursday as global markets digested strong jobs data from the U.S. and hawkish Federal Reserve minutes.

After climbing to a three-week high over the last three sessions, the pan-European Stoxx 600 closed 0.15% lower provisionally.

Retail stocks led gains, gaining 2.3%, after British high street stores including Next reported stronger-than-expected sales for the final months of 2022. Chemicals and insurance stocks both dropped around 1.7%.

Figures over the last week have shown a slowdown in inflation in Germany, France, Spain and Italy, with a flash estimate for euro zone inflation due Friday. However, some analysts have warned it is too early to call peak inflation with energy and food prices remaining volatile.

Meanwhile, data published Thursday morning showed U.S. private payrolls rose by 235,000 in December, ahead of estimates — fueling investor fears that the Fed will stay in rate hiking mode.

In the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell in morning trade.

On Wednesday, minutes from the central bank's last meeting in December were released, showing the central bank remained committed to higher interest rates for "some time."

UK equity funds saw highest outflows in 2022

U.K. equity funds saw record outflows last year, according to funds network Calastone.

Investors sold a record £8.38 billion ($9.95 billion), and every month saw net outflows.

That compared with £2.65 billion in outflows from non-U.K. European funds, £1.17 billion from North American funds and £1 billion from Asia-Pacific funds.

Bright spots were global ESG equity funds, which added £6.35 billion, and emerging market funds, which saw £647 million. Equity income funds also narrowed the extent of recent outflows.

Edward Glyn, head of global markets at Calastone, said central banks' pivot from floods of cheap money to sharp rate hikes had "turned asset markets upside down."

"There is a structural bias in the market towards fund inflows as we put money aside in our pensions and ISAs/savings plans, so such large outflows from equity funds in 2022 without a corresponding increase in other asset classes is a very large vote of no-confidence," he said.

Glyn added that sentiment had improved in recent weeks despite uncertainty around interest rates and economic growth — but that this positivity had not reached U.K.-focused funds due to predictions that the country will suffer the worst recession among major economies.

Putin orders cease fire in Ukraine over Orthodox Christmas

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a cease fire in Ukraine over Orthodox Christmas, the Kremlin said.

Russian troops must hold fire for 36 hours starting on Jan. 6, the Kremlin said.

Many Orthodox Christians, including those living in Russia and Ukraine, celebrate Christmas on Jan. 6 to 7. The head of the Russian Orthodox Church, called for both sides of the war in Ukraine to observe a Christmas truce, a step dismissed by Kyiv as a cynical trap.

"Taking into account the appeal of His Holiness Patriarch Kirill, I instruct the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation to introduce a ceasefire regime along the entire line of contact of the parties in Ukraine from 12.00 on January 6, 2023 to 24.00 on January 7, 2023," Putin said in the order.

Stocks on the move: Retailers up on Christmas sales figures, Pearson down

British clothing store Next continued to top European stocks in afternoon trade, closely followed by fellow U.K. retailer Watches of Switzerland.

Both companies were up around 7% at 2:30 p.m. London time.

Next, considered a bellwether for the U.K. main street, reported its sales had risen 4.8% in the nine weeks to the end of the year after forecasts of a 2% fall, and upped its profit forecast.

Other retailers, including Boots and B&M, reported stronger than expected profits, providing some optimism as the country enters a predicted long recession.

At the other end of the Stoxx 600 index, publishing and education firm Pearson fell 6.1% following a downgrade of its stock by Bank of America analysts to "underperform."

Italy latest European country to report slowing inflation

Inflation in Italy was 12.3% year-on-year in December, down from 12.6% the previous month. The figures are harmonized across the euro zone.

It follows France, Germany and Spain all reporting slowdowns in their annual rate of inflation over the last week, largely fueled by a drop in energy bills due to government support plans and caps.

However, inflation of regulated energy products in Italy jumped from 57.9% to 70.3%.

A flash estimate for inflation across the euro zone is due Friday morning.

Analysts have warned it may be too soon to say inflation has peaked since markets such as energy and food remain volatile.

German exports fall unexpectedly in November

German exports fell in November in the face of high inflation and market uncertainty, despite growth forecasts.

Exports fell 0.3% compared with the previous month, according to the federal statistics office. Reuters polling had predicted 0.2% growth.

Imports also experienced a larger-than-expected drop of 3.3% in November, after analysts estimated a dip of 0.5%.

Germany published lower-than-expected inflation figures for December Tuesday, down to 9.6% year on year.

Retailer Next up 6% after positive profit forecast

The U.K. fashion retailer Next topped the pan-European Stoxx 600 Thursday following a promising pre-tax profit forecast.

The clothing and home products store jumped 6.4% to hit its highest point since mid-August.

Oil prices bounce after two days of declines on Chinese pent-up travel demand

Oil prices climbed more than 1% after seeing two days of declines, as China's reopening added optimism for an economic rebound and support in demand.

Brent crude futures rose 1.08% to $78.68 a barrel, while the U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures gained 1.19% to $73.71 a barrel.

Investors appeared to have shrugged off concerns of a potential global recession dogged by shaky economic growth prospects of U.S. and China, leading to a more than 9% slump in oil prices in the past two days.

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are heading for a lower open Thursday as investors gauge the latest inflation data from Europe and digest the latest minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 13 points lower at 7,570, Germany's DAX 43 points lower at 14,446, France's CAC down 25 points at 6,755 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 99 points at 24,801, according to data from IG.

Data releases Thursday include euro zone producer prices for November and preliminary Italian inflation data for December. Germany's export data for November is also set to be released. Earnings will come from Greggs.

