European Markets Head for Lower Open as Investors Look Ahead to Next Fed Meeting

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a lower open on Monday as investors look ahead to the last U.S. Federal Reserve meeting of 2022 this week, as well as the latest inflation reading.

The Fed will begin its two-day meeting on Tuesday and economists widely expect the U.S. central bank to raise rates by half a percentage point when the meeting concludes Wednesday.

The latest reading for the U.S. consumer price index is also slated for Tuesday. Analysts polled by Reuters expect the index rose 0.3% in November.

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are heading for a lower open on Monday as investors look ahead to the next U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is expected to open 17 points lower at 7,457, Germany's DAX 71 points lower at 14,290, France's CAC down 31 points at 6,640 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 134 points at 24,120, according to data from IG.

There are no major earnings. Data releases include the U.K.'s preliminary third quarter gross domestic product figures.

— Holly Ellyatt