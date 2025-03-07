European markets end lower with tariffs, U.S. economy in focus; Luxury stocks sell off

This was CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets closed lower Friday, rounding off a volatile week marked by whipsawing policy on U.S. tariffs, the latest rate cut from the European Central Bank, German fiscal reforms and a regional defense spending boost.

Investors were also reacting to key jobs data out of the U.S., which showed nonfarm payrolls rose by a less-than-expected 151,000 in February.

The regional Stoxx 600 index closed 0.46% lower in London, marking its first losing week this year.

The Stoxx 600 has jumped between losses and gains this week amid unfolding geopolitical developments and corporate earnings.

Luxury stocks were among the worst performers, with Richemont and Burberry down over 5% and almost 7%, respectively, as the Stoxx Europe Luxury 10 index dropped 2.7%. The sector is expected to face challenges from U.S. import tariffs which could hit U.S. consumer demand and lead to a rise in prices.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday granted temporary tariff exemptions for around 50% of Mexican imports and 38% of Canadian imports until April 2. The move came a day after Trump granted a one-month tariff exemption for automakers, expected to be one of the most affected sectors; and just two days after sweeping new duties came into effect.

In Europe, market watchers on Friday were also unpacking the ECB's latest quarter-point rate cut, inflation and growth projections, and messaging.

The euro area's central bank said monetary policy was becoming "meaningfully less restrictive," suggesting it may exercise more caution across its next meetings.

"While forecasts still show clear direction, [ECB] communication doesn't," analysts at Bank of America Global Research said Thursday.

Also affecting markets this week were promises of higher defense spending across Europe, with the Stoxx Aerospace and Defence Index up almost 6% this week. The European Union agreed to higher defense spending across the bloc.

German stocks, meanwhile, rallied on hopes of stronger economic growth and more spending on both defense and infrastructure after leading politicians stuck a "historic" deal on fiscal reform.

Europe stocks close lower

European stock markets closed provisionally lower on Thursday with Germany's Dax down 1.79%, the Cac 40 shedding 0.94%. Meanwhile, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was near flat, closing around 0.03% lower.

The regional Stoxx 600 inched 0.38% lower.

— Sawdah Bhaimiya

‘Very concerned’ about Europe’s struggling economy, European Central Bank policymaker Centeno says

Europe's struggling economy has economists worried — and senior European Central Bank policymaker Mário Centeno, echoes that view.

"I am very concerned about the European economy," Centeno, who is also governor of the Bank of Portugal, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Friday.

On Thursday, the ECB revised its gross domestic product expectations for the euro area to 0.9% growth in 2025, down from a previously projected 1.1% expansion. The euro area's seasonally adjusted GDP most recently eked out a 0.1% increase in the fourth quarter.

Centeno linked the downward growth outlook revision to reduced exports and investments, echoing the ECB statement.

Read the full story here.

— Sophie Kiderlin

Stoxx 600 index on track for first weekly decline this year

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was on course for its first weekly loss this year on Friday afternoon, and was down just over 1% at around 2:50 p.m. London time for the week, according to LSEG data.

The index had moved between losses and gains through the week as markets digested the latest developments in U.S. trade policy, a potential shift in German fiscal policy and a European defense spending boost. The European Central Bank also announced a further quarter point interest rate cut.

Investors were weighing the potential impact of these developments on inflation and economic growth.

— Sawdah Bhaimiya

U.S. stocks open lower

Stocks kicked off Friday's session in the red.

The S&P 500 and Dow slid 0.2% and 0.4%, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ticked 0.1% lower.

— Alex Harring

U.S. payroll growth totals 151,000 in February, less than expected

David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Job growth was weaker than expected in February as the Trump administration began to slash the federal workforce.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by a seasonally adjusted 151,000 on the month, better than the downwardly revised 125,000 in January but less than the 170,000 consensus forecast from Dow Jones, the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday. The unemployment rate edged higher to 4.1%.

Read the full story here.

— Jeff Cox

Ferragamo shares tank 18% on falling sales

Shares of Ferragamo fell 18% on Friday after the Italian luxury fashion group posted a 10.5% year-on-year decline in 2024 sales.

Revenues for the year came in at 1.04 billion euros ($1.12 billion) last year, compared to 1.16 billion euros in 2023, which the company attributed to a "complex market context).

The decline comes amid wider downturn in the luxury sector throughout 2024. Luxury stocks included Burberry, Kering and Richemont all also fell more than 4% Friday, following the Ferragamo results.

— Karen Gilchrist

Medium-term outlook for Germany has improved despite uncertainty: Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs sees stronger growth prospects for Europe in the coming years thanks to expected German fiscal reforms, the bank's chief European economist, Jari Stehn, told CNBC — despite the potential for a U.S. tariff escalation ahead.

"You have, in the short term, still strong headwinds to growth in Europe from trade policy uncertainty, of course the [European Central Bank] really underscored that yesterday, they also cut their growth forecasts for this year and for next year, and we agree with that," he said Friday.

"At the same time, you now have a very significant amount of spending in the pipeline on defense but also on infrastructure in Germany that's going to lift growth, we think, quite significantly both in 2026 and 2027."

Stehn added there were uncertainties around Germany, including ensuring debt brake reform is passed and how quickly spending pledges can be rolled out.

"But ultimately, that's what we're looking at: subdued momentum in the near term but a significantly improved outlook in 2026 and 2027," he added.

— Jenni Reid

Euro jumps amid rate path uncertainty

The euro was 0.74% higher against the U.S. dollar at 9:55 a.m. U.K. time, after the European Central Bank on Thursday suggested it would act with caution on future interest rate decisions and said that "high trade policy uncertainty as well as broader policy uncertainty" were clouding its outlook.

Market pricing continues to indicate another half-percentage point of combined rate cuts is expected this year.

"The next [staff macroeconomic] projection round in June will be key. The ECB will be able to address the increased fiscal spending in Europe, alongside other inputs such as US tariffs, higher long-term yields and a stronger euro exchange rate," Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note Thursday.

The greenback has meanwhile suffered steep declines this week, concurrent with a stock market sell-off, dragged down by growth fears over new U.S. tariffs.

— Jenni Reid

Europe stocks open lower

European stock markets tumbled Friday morning as investors digested U.S. tariff exemptions, a Wall Street sell-off and increased interest rate uncertainty.

The Stoxx 600 index was down 0.8% at 8:27 a.m. in London. Germany's DAX fell 1.3%, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dropped 0.5%, while France's CAC 40 was 1.1% lower.

— Jenni Reid

UK house prices steady in February: Halifax

U.K. house prices were little changed in February, according to the latest index from lender Halifax.

The average house price of £298,602 ($385,260) was 0.1% lower month on month, while annual price growth was 2.9%, the same rate as in January.

"While house price growth has slowed overall, market activity remains strong and comparable to prepandemic levels, demonstrating a resilience amongst buyers that's been evident in the face of higher borrowing costs," said Amanda Bryden, head of mortgages at Halifax.

"While those affordability challenges persist, the ongoing shortage of housing supply coupled with sustained demand suggests property prices will continue to rise this year, albeit at a more measured pace compared to last year."

Justin Tallis | Afp | Getty Images

— Jenni Reid

Europe markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set to open broadly lower Friday, according to IG data.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 is seen opening 48.9 points lower at 8,643 points, France's CAC 40 80 points lower at 8,146 points, and Germany's DAX 308 points lower at 23,136 points.

— Jenni Reid