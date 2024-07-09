Europe stocks lower as France's uncertain political outlook weighs; BP down 3%

European stocks opened lower Tuesday as investors in the region weigh up political uncertainty in France after Sunday's election result.

"It's a wait and see trade, and the market's told you that... its spread is completely in the middle from the worst it got to, to the best it's been in the last few weeks," Bryn Jones, head of fixed income at Rathbones, told CNBC.

BP fell 3% after the oil major said in a trading statement it expected a second-quarter earnings hit.

LONDON — European stocks were down Tuesday morning, as investors in the region weigh up political uncertainty in France after Sunday's election result.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was 0.18% lower at 8:55 a.m. in London. Autos and oil and gas stocks led losses, down by 1.2% and 0.9%, respectively.

BP fell 3% after the oil major said in a trading statement it expected a second-quarter earnings hit of $1 billion to $2 billion from impairments, and of $500 million to $700 million due to "significantly lower realized refining margins."

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index defied the broader European trend to trade 0.2% higher. That follows last week's emphatic victory for the left-of-center Labour Party, seen as broadly supportive of U.K. assets and sectors including house builders in particular.

The Paris CAC 40 index was meanwhile 0.55% lower as traders continue to assess the implications of a hung parliament and a potential prolonged period of political uncertainty in France.

The left-wing New Popular Front won the largest number of seats in the final round of voting, scuppering an expected surge for the far-right. The alliance failed to secure an absolute majority, however, meaning a coalition or technocratic government is on the cards, making legislation and reforms harder to pass.

Credit markets have returned French risk pricing roughly halfway back to pre-election levels, according to Bryn Jones, head of fixed income at Rathbones.

"It's a wait and see trade, and the market's told you that ... its spread is completely in the middle from the worst it got to, to the best it's been in the last few weeks," Jones told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The 4 Apple suppliers set to pop on iPhone 16 series launch: BofA

Overnight, Asia-Pacific markets were mostly higher on Tuesday.

U.S. stock futures were little changed Monday night after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed at fresh record highs Monday.