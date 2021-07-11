European Markets Head for Mixed Open, Global Markets Seek Fresh Cues

European stocks are expected to open in mixed territory on Monday as global markets head in different directions.

Britain's FTSE is seen opening 17 points lower at 7,099, Germany's DAX 13 points lower at 15,660, France's CAC 40 up 7 points at 6,527 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 19 points at 24,962, according to IG.

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open in mixed territory on Monday as global markets head in different directions.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Britain's FTSE is seen opening 17 points lower at 7,099, Germany's DAX 13 points lower at 15,660, France's CAC 40 up 7 points at 6,527 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 19 points at 24,962, according to IG.

The mixed open expected in Europe doesn't reflect more positive trade in Asia-Pacific markets overnight; there, stocks rose in Monday trade, with shares in Japan and China leading gains regionally.

Still, investors continued to watch the coronavirus situation in the region. Japan's government is set to put Tokyo under a new Covid state of emergency on Monday while stricter social distancing restrictions are set to kick in for the greater Seoul area in South Korea, according to local media reports.

Elsewhere in Southeast Asia, several countries including Indonesia and Malaysia continue to struggle with a recent surge in infections, according to Reuters.

Meanwhile, U.S. stock futures were mostly flat late Sunday ahead of earnings season this week.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 25 points, or 0.07%. S&P 500 futures edged 0.08% higher and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.17%.

The three major indexes closed at record highs last Friday after a sell-off Thursday as investors worried about a potential slowdown in U.S. economic growth.

There are no major earnings or data releases in Europe on Monday.

Enjoyed this article?

For exclusive stock picks, investment ideas and CNBC global livestream

Sign up for CNBC Pro

Start your free trial now