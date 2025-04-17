European markets head for negative open as traders await ECB rate decision

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a negative open Thursday as traders await the latest monetary policy decision from the European Central Bank.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 39 points lower at 8,230, Germany's DAX down 48 points at 21,255, France's CAC 38 points lower at 7,289 and Italy's FTSE MIB 97 points lower at 35,061, according to data from IG.

Regional markets will be focused on the ECB's latest monetary policy decision and outlook on Thursday.

The central bank is widely expected to trim interest rates for the third time this year amid widespread concerns over the euro zone's economic growth outlook in a time of uncertainty over global trade and tariffs. A quarter-point cut would take the ECB's deposit facility rate, its key rate, to 2.25%.

Earnings are set to come from ABB, OVH, Pernod Ricard, Hermes, Deliveroo, Sainsbury's, Forvia and L'Oreal.

Elsewhere, Asia-Pacific markets mostly rose overnight, breaking ranks with Wall Street which declined sharply on Wednesday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell cautioned that the ongoing trade tensions could challenge the central bank's goals of controlling inflation and spurring growth.

The sell-off in Wall Street was also triggered by a 6.9% plunge in the artificial intelligence darling Nvidia's shares. U.S. stock futures rose overnight.

Siemens Energy pops in premarket after raising outlook

Shares of Siemens Energy popped 6.5% in premarket deals, according to Reuters, after the power firm upgraded its outlook for fiscal 2025 after the market close on Wednesday.

The company said it expected comparable revenue growth of 13% to 15%, up from prior guidance of 8% to 10%. It now sees a profit margin before special items of 4% to 6%, up from 3% to 5%, and net income of "up to" 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion), previously guided to be "around break-even."

The preliminary quarterly results also showed revenue up 20.7% year-on-year to 9.96 billion euros and profit of 615 million euros. Both were ahead of company-compiled consensus expectations of 9.3 billion and 372 million, respectively.

After languishing since its spin-off from parent company Siemens in 2020 amid troubles in its wind turbine unit, Siemens Energy saw a stunning share rally through 2024 on expectations of increased electricity demand to fuel the artificial intelligence boom.

However, it was rocked earlier this year by debate over whether Chinese startup DeepSeek could create AI models more cheaply and with less-powerful chips. The New York Times reported Wednesday that the White House was considering blocking DeepSeek from buying U.S. tech and barring Americans from accessing its services.

— Jenni Reid

Tariffs are beginning to drive cancellations of Chinese freight ships

U.S. importers are receiving an increase in canceled sailings by freight ships coming out of China, resulting from a pullback in orders driven by President Donald Trump's tariff policies.

Freight company HLS Group recorded a total of 80 canceled sailings out of China, and wrote in a note to clients that carriers have started to suspend or adjust transpacific services amid the U.S.-China trade war. The impact of the diminished freight container traffic to North America will impact links in the economy and supply chain, including the ports and logistics companies moving the freight.

China now faces up to a 245% tariff on imports to the U.S., the White House said on Tuesday, although that excludes several electronic devices after Trump's latest tariff exemption. Beijing said last week raised its levies on U.S. goods to 125%.

Read more here for what freight experts told CNBC.

— Lori Ann LaRocco, Pia Singh

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open in negative territory Thursday.

— Holly Ellyatt