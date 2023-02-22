European Markets Head for Positive Open as Investors React to Fed Minutes

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a positive open Thursday as investors digested minutes released by the U.S. Federal Reserve that showed members are still committed to fighting inflation with interest rate hikes.

Inflation "remained well above" the Fed's 2% target and the labor market "remained very tight, contributing to continuing upward pressures on wages and prices," according to the minutes.

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on Thursday after the Fed release, while U.S. stock futures ticked higher Wednesday evening.

— Ganesh Rao

— Weizhen Tan

European markets: Here are the opening calls

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 21 points higher at 7,922, Germany's DAX 87 points higher at 15,471, France's CAC up 32 points at 7,324 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 119 points at 27,243, according to data from IG.

Earnings are set to come from WPP, Rolls-Royce, BAE Systems, Heathrow, Anglo American, Solvay, Munich Re, Deutsche Telekom and AXA. Final inflation figures for the euro zone in January are also set to be released.

— Holly Ellyatt