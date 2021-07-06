European Markets Advance, Breaking From Muted Global Sentiment; Shell Up 2% on Shareholder Return Boost

The mildly optimistic open in Europe breaks slightly from cautious sentiment elsewhere overnight; shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Wednesday trade following losses on Wall Street.

Investors may be worried the economy might be approaching its peak and that a correction could be on the way.

Royal Dutch Shell announced Wednesday that it will boost shareholder returns through share buybacks and dividends sooner than anticipated.

LONDON — European stocks moved higher on Wednesday, diverging from a more cautious and uncertain tone among global markets.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.5% by late morning, with tech stocks adding 1.5% to lead gains while autos fell 1.1%.

The mildly optimistic open in Europe breaks slightly from cautious sentiment elsewhere overnight; shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Wednesday trade following losses on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 ending its seven-day winning streak in the previous session. U.S. stock futures retreated slightly in early premarket trade on Wednesday.

Investors may be worried the economy might be approaching its peak and that a correction could be on the way. In addition to complacency in the market, the combination of profit-margin pressures, inflation fears, Fed tapering and possible higher taxes could contribute to an eventual drawdown, market strategists say.

The European Commission hiked its growth forecasts for the euro area on Wednesday, now projecting a 4.8% GDP growth rate this year and 4.5% for 2022. The EU's executive arm had previously expected a 4.3% growth rate for the 19-member bloc in 2021, followed by 4.4% in 2022.

In the U.S. on Tuesday, recovery-centered stocks like Caterpillar, Chevron and JPMorgan Chase pulled back while Big Tech stocks like Amazon, Apple and Alphabet gained. Energy stocks took a hit after West Texas Intermediate crude futures hit their highest level in more than six years before turning negative.

Oil prices were mildly higher on Wednesday afternoon in Asia following the plunge Tuesday, with international benchmark Brent crude futures climbing to $75.75 per barrel. U.S. crude futures advanced to $74.70 per barrel.

Royal Dutch Shell announced Wednesday that it will boost shareholder returns through share buybacks and dividends sooner than anticipated after a steep rise in oil and gas prices, which helped the Anglo-Dutch energy giant cut its debt. Shares gained 2% on the news.

Volatility in the oil market follows an indefinite postponement of talks between OPEC and its oil-producing allies after the group failed to reach an agreement on its output policy for August and beyond.

In terms of individual share price movement, Nordic Entertainment Group climbed 5% to lead the Stoxx 600 after winning the rights to show Premier League games in the Netherlands, Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania from 2022 to 2028.

At the bottom of the index, French train manufacturer Alstom fell 4%, continuing its decline after warning earlier in the week of a hit to cash flow.

Enjoyed this article?

For exclusive stock picks, investment ideas and CNBC global livestream

Sign up for CNBC Pro

Start your free trial now

- CNBC's Tanaya Macheel contributed reporting to this story.