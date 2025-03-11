Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

European markets head for tepid open as global sentiment dips; VW earnings ahead

By Holly Ellyatt, CNBC

The logo of German car maker Volkswagen (VW) is seen on the front of a Volkswagen ID. Buzz Pro electric van at the International Motor Show (IAA) in Munich, southern Germany, on September 5, 2023.
Christof Stache | Afp | Getty Images

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a mixed open Tuesday as global markets buckle amid anxiety that the U.S. economy will suffer because of President Donald Trump's trade tariff policies.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 9 points higher at 8,606, Germany's DAX up 5 points at 22,613, France's CAC 7 points lower at 8,041 and Italy's FTSE MIB 9 points lower at 38,816, according to data from IG. 

Traders will be focusing on earnings from Volkswagen amid tougher times for the German auto giant. Earnings from Persimmon, Lego and Leonardo are also set to be released Tuesday.

Regional markets kicked off the new trading week in lower territory on Monday, continuing the volatility seen in worldwide markets last week in the face of uncertainty over the global trade and tariffs outlook.

S&P 500 futures traded around the flatline early Tuesday after concerns that a recession would hit the U.S. economy sparked a broad sell-off on Monday. Negative sentiment on Wall Street caused Asia-Pacific markets to slide overnight.

When asked about the possibility of a recession, Trump said during a Fox News interview that aired on Sunday that the economy was going through "a period of transition." Economists argue that Trump is proving to be something of an "agent of chaos" with his unpredictable trade tariff policies but assess that a downturn isn't in the cards just yet.

Money Report

news 36 mins ago

Greenland caught in a love triangle between the U.S., Denmark and independence as election takes place

news 4 hours ago

Mainland Chinese investors snap up a record amount of Hong Kong stocks to play AI

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open in mixed territory Tuesday.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 9 points higher at 8,606, Germany's DAX up 5 points at 22,613, France's CAC 7 points lower at 8,041 and Italy's FTSE MIB 9 points lower at 38,816, according to data from IG. 

Earnings are set to come from Volkswagen, Persimmon, Lego and Leonardo on Tuesday.

— Holly Ellyatt

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us