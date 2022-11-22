European Markets Muted as Investors Track Data, Fed Minutes; Credit Suisse Down 5%

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

LONDON — European markets were flat on Wednesday as investors assessed euro zone economic data and awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was little changed in early trade, with mining stocks adding 1.5% while autos fell 1.1%.

The European blue chip index closed Tuesday's session up 0.8% at its highest level in three months, while markets in Asia-Pacific advanced on Wednesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street.

U.S. stock futures were fractionally higher in early premarket trade on Wednesday as investors look ahead to the publication of minutes from Fed's November meeting, seeking clues on the direction of monetary policy.

Global markets have taken some heart from recent, lower-than-expected consumer and wholesale inflation prints in the United States, prompting bets that the Fed would have to slow its aggressive interest rate hikes.

European investors will be assessing Wednesday's flash November PMI (purchasing managers' index) readings from the euro zone for indications on the health of economic activity across the 19-member bloc.

Credit Suisse shares down 5% after restructure update

Credit Suisse shares fell more than 5% on Wednesday after the embattled Swiss lender projected a 1.5 billion Swiss franc ($1.6 billion) loss in the fourth quarter and flagged further net outflows from its wealth management division.

Shareholders will vote on the group's radical restructuring plans at an extraordinary general meeting on Wednesday.

Stocks on the move: Johnson Matthey down 6%, CTS Eventim up 4%

Johnson Matthey shares fell more than 6% to the bottom of the Stoxx 600 in early trade after the British chemicals group posted a fall in half-yearly profit, with supply chain pressures weighing on production volumes for the company's automotive customers.

At the top of the index, German entertainment company CTS Eventim added 4%.

- Elliot Smith

Credit Suisse sees $1.6 billion fourth-quarter loss, holds shareholder vote on restructure

Credit Suisse on Wednesday projected a 1.5 billion Swiss franc ($1.6 billion) fourth-quarter loss as it undertakes a massive strategic overhaul.

The embattled lender last month announced a raft of measures to address persistent underperformance in its investment bank and a series of risk and compliance failures that have saddled it with consistently high litigation costs.

Shareholders will vote on the bank's restructuring and capital raising plans at an extraordinary general meeting on Wednesday.

- Elliot Smith

Here are the opening calls

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen around 12 points higher at 7,464, Germany's DAX is set to add around 25 points to 14,447 and France's CAC 40 is expected to gain around 15 points to 6,673.

