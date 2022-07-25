European Stocks Close Mixed With Earnings, Fed Meeting on the Agenda; UBS Down 8%

Global investors are looking ahead to the Fed's latest monetary policy decision, due to be announced Wednesday, with markets mostly pricing in a second consecutive 75 basis point hike to interest rates.

Corporate earnings will be a key driver of individual share price action this week.

UBS, UniCredit, Unilever, EasyJet, LVMH, Dassault Systemes and Randstadt were among those reporting before the bell on Tuesday.

LONDON — European markets were cautious on Tuesday as investors digested a fresh round of corporate earnings and looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's policy decision on Wednesday.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed flat, with retail stocks sliding 4% while health care gained 1.7%.

Corporate earnings will be a key driver of individual share price action this week. UBS, UniCredit, Unilever, easyJet, LVMH, Dassault Systemes and Randstad were among those reporting before the bell on Tuesday.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

UBS missed expectations for the second quarter of 2022 as its wealth management and investment banking divisions saw falling client activity on the back of the global market downturn.

The Swiss bank posted a net profit attributable to shareholders of $2.108 billion, below analyst expectations aggregated by the company of $2.403 billion. UBS shares fell 8%.

At the bottom of the Stoxx 600, German energy giant Uniper fell 11% as the stock continued to tank following the agreement of a bailout by the German government.

At the top of the index, British alternative asset fund manager Bridgepoint Group surged 5% after strong interim results.

Global investors are also looking ahead to the Fed's latest monetary policy decision, due to be announced Wednesday following a two-day meeting, with markets mostly pricing in a second consecutive 75 basis point hike to interest rates.

Like many central banks around the world, the Fed is acting aggressively to rein in inflation against a perilous backdrop of slowing economic activity.

Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Tuesday's trade as South Korea's gross domestic product beat estimates. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index led gains in the region as Alibaba stock jumped more than 6% after the Chinese tech giant announced that it will apply for a dual primary listing in Hong Kong.

On Wall Street, U.S. stocks fell after Walmart cut its earnings forecast, sending other retail shares lower.

Subscribe to CNBC PRO for exclusive insights and analysis, and live business day programming from around the world.