European Markets Set for Subdued Open Ahead of Powell's Jackson Hole Speech

Investors around the world will be watching Powell's speech for details on how and when the central bank might look to taper its monetary stimulus measures.

Developments in Afghanistan are also on the radar, after the Pentagon confirmed on Thursday that explosions near Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan killed 13 U.S. service members and wounded 18.

LONDON — European markets are set for a muted open Friday as caution prevails ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's remarks at the annual Jackson Hole symposium.

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen around 4 points higher to 7,129, Germany's DAX is expected to fall by around 20 points to to 15,774 and France's CAC 40 is set to slip by around 6 points to 6,660, according to IG data.

Markets in Asia-Pacific were similarly mixed on Friday, while U.S. stock futures inched fractionally higher after the major Wall Street indexes snapped multi-day winning streaks on Thursday.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 begins Friday's trade roughly unchanged from where it started the week, with markets in suspended animation ahead of the Jackson Hole meeting.

Fed in focus

Alan Levenson, chief U.S. economist at T. Rowe Price, said markets should not expect any big surprises from Powell's speech, or deviation from the Fed's previous messaging that tapering is likely to commence later this year or early 22, depending on economic conditions.

"In my view, 'advance notice' will come at the conclusion of the 22 September FOMC meeting, followed by the formal announcement on 3 November that the pace of asset purchases will be reduced in December – assuming the labor market recovery continues to meet the Fed's expectations," Levenson said.

"In this context, Chair Powell's message will open the door to 'advance notice' on 22 September, without committing to any course of action."

On the economic data front, Italian manufacturing and consumer confidence surveys for August are due Friday morning, along with a French consumer confidence reading.

