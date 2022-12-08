European Markets Flat With China Reopening, Economic Outlook in Focus

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

LONDON — European markets continued their subdued trade on Friday, as investors hope for a Chinese economic recovery as Covid-19 curbs are relaxed, while assessing the prospects for global recession.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index hovered around the flatline in early trade, with travel and leisure stocks adding 0.9% to lead gains while oil and gas fell 0.8%.

After a relatively muted week for European stock markets, a host of significant risk events are coming down the pike next week, including the U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of England's next monetary policy meetings.

The Fed is expected to issue a 50 basis point interest rate hike — smaller than the last four increments of 75 basis points — but investors are increasingly concerned about whether the central bank can avoid a recession next year in its attempt to rein in inflation.

Shares in Asia-Pacific were higher overnight, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng index leading gains, as Chinese November inflation data came in roughly in line with expectations.

In remarks published by state media on Thursday, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said the country's easing of Covid policy would allow the economy to gather momentum.

U.S. stock futures were modestly higher in early premarket trade on Friday as traders look ahead to fresh wholesale inflation data due later in the day.

Stocks on the move: Man Group up 4%, Carl Zeiss Meditec down 10%

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec plunged more than 10% in early trade after the German medical technology company issued a weak first-quarter profit outlook.

At the top of the European blue chip index, British investment manager Man Group climbed 4.7% after announcing a $125 million share buyback program.

- Elliot Smith

Here are the opening calls

Britain's FTSE 100 is set to gain around 18 points to 7,490, Germany's DAX is expected to climb around 54 points to 14,319 and France's CAC 40 is seen around 21 points higher at 6,668.

There's confusion, optimism over China's shift away from zero-Covid: British Chamber of Commerce

Beijing's "U-turn" on Covid policies is leading to both confusion and optimism, said Steven Lynch, managing director at the British Chamber of Commerce in China.

"There's a lot of optimism and hope for 2023, but there is huge amounts of confusion," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia," describing the departure from strict Covid rules as happening "almost overnight."

He said there may still be "enormous inconsistencies" between local policies and the central government's rules, and people remain concerned about falling sick.

"One thing is very clear Covid is now here. Covid is pretty rife here in Beijing. And I think that brings a whole new set of challenges to what's going to face China," he said.

— Abigail Ng

— Ganesh Rao

— Weizhen Tan