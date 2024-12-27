European markets set to open higher after Christmas closure

European stocks were set to open higher on Friday, as regional markets resume trading following a closure for the Christmas holiday.

The FTSE 100 is expected to open 34 points higher at 8,136, according to data from IG, while the German DAX is slated to gain 40 points at 19,888 and the French CAC 40 is set to add 21 points to open at 7,293.

Investors are monitoring economic data out of China, where official figures showed industrial profits in the world's second biggest economy contracted for the fourth consecutive month in November.

The data print came a day after the World Bank raised its growth forecasts for China in 2024 and 2025, but warned that the country's economy would remain under pressure, given muted business confidence and ongoing uncertainty in the troubled Chinese property sector.

Markets were in mixed territory overnight in Asia, as traders reacted to the latest Chinese data print, as well as recent inflation numbers out of Japan. In an update on Friday, official figures showed core inflation in the city of Tokyo was at 3% in November, up from 2.6% in October.

Back in Europe, Spain and Norway are set to publish their November retail sales figures on Friday.