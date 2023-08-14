European markets open mixed as investors weigh data; UK wage growth hits record high

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets opened mixed Tuesday as investors weigh data from Asia and the U.K.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was flat in the first minutes of trading, with sectors spread across marginally positive and negative territory. Retail stocks led minor gains with a 0.7% uptick, while media stocks dropped 0.3%.

China reported data for July that broadly missed expectations overnight, with retail sales and industrial production both increasing below expectations. Fixed asset investment also rose at a slower rate than expected, and urban unemployment increased.

The Stoxx 600 index closed 0.1% higher Monday, with sectors spread across negative and positive territory. Retail stocks led gains, up 0.7%, as financial services gained 0.6%.

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on the China data, while U.S. futures tied to the S&P 500 were little changed in overnight trading Monday. Futures linked to the broad market index added 0.1%, while Nasdaq-100 futures rose about 0.2%.

Russian central bank jacks up interest rates to 12%

Russia's central bank on Tuesday hiked interest rates by 350 basis points to 12% at an emergency meeting, as Moscow looks to halt a rapid depreciation of the country's ruble currency.

The ruble slumped near 102 to the dollar on Monday, as President Vladimir Putin's economic advisor, Maxim Oreshkin, penned an op-ed in Russian state-owned Tass news agency that blamed the plunging currency and the acceleration of inflation on "loose monetary policy."

Marks & Spencer up 8% on unscheduled performance update

Shares of Marks & Spencer were up more than 8% in early trading after the group gave an unscheduled update showing strong performance, and upgraded its guidance for the year.

Food sales led growth in the first 19 weeks of the year, up more than 11%, while clothing and home sales grew more than 6%.

There are still "considerable uncertainties" about the economic outlook, the company said in a statement, but it expects profit growth for the year as the interim results show "significant improvement" compared with previous expectations.

UK median wage up 7.8% in July; unemployment rises unexpectedly

Median monthly salaries in the U.K., excluding bonuses, increased 7.8% in July from the same period last year, according to early estimates by the Office for National Statistics.

The figure is the largest annual growth rate since comparable records began in 2001, the ONS said.

The unemployment rate, meanwhile, unexpectedly rose from 4% to 4.2%, the highest since the three-month period to October 2021.

China's July industrial output and retail sales miss expectations

China's industrial production and retail sales figures for July both missed expectations, adding to the weak batch of economic data seen by the country.

Industrial production increased by 3.7% year on year, missing the 4.4% expected by economists polled by Reuters. On a year to date basis, industrial production increased by 3.8% year-on-year.

Separately, retail sales in China grew 2.5% year-on-year, with total retail sales reaching 3.68 trillion yuan in July, lesser than the 4.5% growth rate expected by the Reuters poll.

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are poised to open higher, according to IG data. Britain's FTSE is expected to move 23 points higher to 7,522, Germany's DAX 51 points to 15,944, France's CAC 26 points to 7,365, and Italy's MIB 53 points to 28,575.

