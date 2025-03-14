European markets set to open higher as Trump's latest tariff threats remain in focus

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are set to open higher on Friday, as U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs regime continues to remain in focus.

Talks centered on a ceasefire deal for Ukraine are also still in the limelight for regional traders.

London's FTSE 100 is expected to open around 28 points higher at 8,567 points, according to IG, while the German DAX is slated to add 107 points to open at 22,639 points. France's CAC 40 index is expected to open 26 points higher at 7,970, according to IG.

Earlier this week, the EU announced it would retaliate to Trump's 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum with countermeasures on 26 billion euros ($28 billion) worth of goods. The EU's tariffs could take aim at clothing, alcohol and industrial goods imported from the United States.

Trump swiftly responded to the announcement with a threat to impose further levies on EU goods, threatening on Thursday to slap 200% duties on champagne and spirits originating from the bloc.

The president's latest threats toward the EU sent European shares sliding lower, with regional markets closing in negative territory on Thursday.

Corporate earnings will also be on investors' radar on Friday, with BMW, Daimler and Swiss Life set to update shareholders on their finances.

In terms of economic data, the U.K. will publish January gross domestic product figures, while inflation prints are due out of Germany, France and Spain.

Overnight in Asia, stocks made broad gains, reversing course from the previous session, which saw sell-offs amid concern about the impact of a global trade war.

On Wall Street, stock futures rose on Friday morning, after the benchmark S&P 500 index closed in correction territory on Thursday.

BMW profit fell 37% in 2024, citing weak demand from China

German automaker BMW's profit declined 37% in 2024, as the company warned of weak demand from China.

The company's annual net profit for 2024 decreased to 7.68 billion euros ($8.32 billion), down from 12.2 billion euros in 2023, according to its group report published on Friday. Revenue was down 8.4% to 142 billion euros.

The company expects to face headwinds in 2025 due to challenges in China, tariff increases, and supply chain issues.

"A challenging competitive environment and macroeconomic, trade, and geopolitical developments could all have a significant impact on business performance," the company said in a statement.

