European markets set to open lower as investors look ahead to Fed meeting

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a negative open Tuesday as global investors look ahead to the start of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting.

Recent inflation reports could prompt the central bank to signal that interest rates will remain higher for longer than expected. Fed funds futures currently forecast a 99% likelihood that the Fed will leave benchmark interest rates unchanged this week, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Meanwhile, it's been a dramatic night for Asia-Pacific markets after investors assessed the latest central bank monetary policy decisions from the Bank of Japan and the Reserve Bank of Australia.

The BOJ officially ended its negative interest rate policy at its March meeting, hiking interest rates for the first time in 17 years and raising its benchmark interest rate from -0.1% to a range of 0% to 0.1%. The bank also abolished its yield curve control policy, marking a historic shift in policy. Asia-Pacific markets largely fell Tuesday following the move.

— Ganesh Rao

— Weizhen Tan

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set to open lower Tuesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 26 points lower at 7,698, Germany's DAX down 41 points at 17,896, France's CAC 13 points lower at 8,138 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 68 points at 33,347, according to data from IG.

There are no major earnings releases Monday. Germany's ZEW survey of economic sentiment for March is set to be published.

— Holly Ellyatt