European Markets Lower With Fed in Focus

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets fell Tuesday as investors weigh up corporate earnings with the potential for the U.S. Federal Reserve to remain hawkish.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.8% in early trade, with most sectors in the red. Tech stocks fell 1.8%, mining stocks fell 1.3% and financial services dropped 1.2%. Utilities were a lone bright spot, up 0.3%.

The index closed slightly higher Monday after moving between gains and losses throughout the day.

Markets are shifting their expectations for significant interest rate cuts this year, pricing in U.S. interest rates above 5% by the end of the year as concerns about inflation weigh on sentiment.

The Fed will release minutes from its latest meeting on Wednesday.

Geopolitical tensions will also be at the fore in Europe, with Russian President Vladimir Putin due to give a speech at 9:00 a.m. London time on the war in Ukraine, which he continues to call a "special military operation."

U.S. President Joe Biden will deliver a speech in Poland later in the day, after visiting the Ukrainian capital Kyiv yesterday in a show of support for the country, as he pledged further military assistance and Russian sanctions as the one-year anniversary of the war approaches.

However, markets have recently largely shrugged off any pronouncements regarding the war or its impact — such as the Russian oil price cap — focusing on concrete action.

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed as purchasing managers' index data came in higher in Australia but lower in Japan. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Tech index was down 3.08%.

U.S. stock futures were lower overnight as markets prepared to reopen after the Presidents' Day holiday.

France and Germany PMI data shows growth

Composite Purchasing Managers' Index figures for France and Germany returned to growth in February for the first time in months.

The French gauge of private sector business activity was positive for the first time since last October, though growth was modest.

Meanwhile, German PMI was positive for the first time in eight months.

However, in both cases, overall growth was achieved thanks to strength in services, with manufacturing PMI falling.

— Jenni Reid

European markets open lower

Europe's Stoxx 600 index was down 0.3% shortly after the open, with most sectors in the red.

Financial services fell 0.9%, mining stocks fell 0.75% and construction stocks were down 0.5%.

All major bourses posted declines, as the U.K.'s FTSE 100 fell 0.3% back below the 8,000 level it breached for the first time last week.

— Jenni Reid

‘Insure against the worst’: Goldman picks stocks for a soft — and hard — economic landing

Investors are on edge after U.S. stocks fell for three consecutive weeks, signaling the possibility of higher interest rates for longer than expected.

The yield on the 6-month and 1-year Treasury bonds closed at 5% on Friday, thanks to several economic data releases last week that pointed toward a strong U.S. economy.

A rise in bond yields leads to increased borrowing costs for companies, which adds downward pressure on stocks.

Despite this challenging environment, Goldman Sachs remains optimistic and expects a "soft-landing" for the U.S. economy. In this scenario, inflation is controlled with a mild recession at most.

To capture the upside in a soft-landing scenario, the Wall Street bank said that investors should own stocks that can benefit from a decelerating inflation environment.

— Ganesh Rao

Nvidia vs. TSMC: Wall Street pros name their favorite stock as chip battle heats up

It has been quite a start to the year for both Nvidia and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company.

Both stocks have rallied in 2023, with shares of Nvidia soaring nearly 50% so far this year — an outperformance that's impressive even amid a broader market rally. TSMC's performance has been more muted in comparison, but it has still gained 14% this year.

But the sentiment surrounding companies is decidedly different.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has dumped most of its stake in TSMC, just months after buying the Taiwanese chipmaker's stock. The sale, disclosed in fourth-quarter 13F filings last week, comprised roughly 86% of Berkshire's stake in TSMC.

Meanwhile, investor interest in Nvidia has surged as it becomes seen as a way to play the growing hype around artificial intelligence.

— Zavier Ong