European Markets Set to Open Slightly Higher; Traders Await Key Inflation Data

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European equity markets are set to open in tentatively positive territory Friday, after making marginal gains throughout the week, with investors keeping an eye on upcoming euro zone inflation data.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index ended Thursday's session just 0.1% higher, bolstered by robust earnings and a subsequent 17% share price uptick from H&M.

Traders will be watching out for euro zone inflation data, due to be released at 10 a.m. London time, to see if further fiscal tightening by the European Central Bank is having the desired effect. Headline inflation for May came in at 6.1% for the region.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said Tuesday that inflation is still too high and it's too early to declare victory over consumer price rises. "Inflation in the euro area is too high and is set to remain so for too long. But the nature of the inflation challenge in the euro area is changing," Lagarde said from the Sintra central banking event in Portugal.

Elsewhere in the world, Asia-Pacific markets were mixed after China's factory activity shrunk for a third consecutive month in June. U.S. equity futures were little changed early Friday as investors awaited the latest data on personal consumption expenditures.

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European equity markets are expected to tick upwards in Friday trading, according to forecasts by IG. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 is seen to opening 20 points higher at 7,491.2, while Germany's DAX looks set to gain 34.5 points at 15,969.4. The data suggest that France's CAC will rise 13.6 points at 7,328.4, and Italy's MIB will jump 68.5 to 28,091.0.

— Hannah Ward-Glenton

— Weizhen Tan

China's factory activity remains in contraction territory

China's factory activity data stayed in contraction territory for the month of June, according to the National Bureau of Statistics' latest purchasing managers' index reading.

The NBS manufacturing PMI came in at 49, below the 50-mark that separates contraction and growth for the third consecutive month.

The PMI reading in May stood at 48.8, the lowest since December. The Chinese yuan weakened to 7.26 against the U.S. dollar.

— Jihye Lee

— Ganesh Rao

Fed's preferred inflation gauge is out Friday

The Federal Reserve's favorite inflation gauge — the personal consumption expenditures price index — will be out on Friday morning.

Economists polled by Dow Jones are calling for core PCE, which excludes volatile energy and food prices, to have gained 0.3% on a monthly basis in May and to have added 4.7% year over year. In April, the gauge ticked higher by 0.4% from the prior month and gained 4.7% on an annualized basis.

St. Louis Fed President Jim Bullard has pointed to three reasons behind why the Federal Open Market Committee favors PCE over the consumer price index. First, PCE accounts for substitutions that people make as they substitute some goods and services for others. Second, the PCE has more comprehensive coverage of goods and services. Finally, historical PCE data can be revised.

-Darla Mercado