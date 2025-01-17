Mining stocks rise after reports of Glencore, Rio Tinto merger talks; European markets resume rally

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets opened in positive territory on Friday, setting the region's stocks up for a weekly rise following one of the best trading sessions in four months on Wednesday.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was 0.3% higher shortly after the opening bell, with most sectors and all major bourses edging higher. Mining stocks led the gains, with the sector up more than 1% after Bloomberg reported Glencore had been in talks with Rio Tinto to explore the industry's largest ever merger. The talks are reportedly no longer active.

Glencore shares were around 2% higher at 8:16 a.m. London time.

Global financial markets were cheered earlier this week by a cooler-than-expected inflation print out of the United States.

Regional investors were also surprised by U.K. data that showed price rises had slowed more than expected.

A further data release from Britain's Office for National Statistics on Thursday showed that the economy returned to growth in November, with gross domestic product rising 0.1% on a monthly basis after two months of economic contraction. While the data ended the U.K.'s two-month economic downturn, it came in below the 0.2% growth expected by economists polled by Reuters.

It was followed by more disappointing data on Friday, when the ONS estimated the U.K.'s December retail sales had fallen 0.3% on a month-on-month basis. Economists polled by Reuters had been anticipating a 0.4% rise in sales volumes from the previous month.

The data out of the U.K. this week has fueled hopes that the Bank of England will resume interest rate cuts at its next monetary policy meeting in February. Traders are overwhelmingly pricing in a 25-basis-point cut from the central bank at its upcoming meeting, according to LSEG data.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Elsewhere in the region, the European Commission will finalize figures on euro area inflation on Friday. Preliminary data released earlier this month showed that annual inflation in the euro zone rose to 2.4% in December — the bloc's third consecutive monthly rise.

Spain — one of Europe's fastest growing economies, according to the OECD — is set to publish import and export figures on Friday morning.

Overnight in Asia, stocks were mixed as investors reacted to China's fourth-quarter GDP update, which came in above expectations.

On Wall Street, stock futures edged higher, with indexes poised to end the week higher despite some volatility in recent days.

— CNBC's Lisa Kailai Han and Lee Ying Shan contributed to this European markets update.

Mining stocks lead gains

Europe's mining stocks led the gains during early morning deals, up 1.2%, as investors monitored reports of prospective merger talks between Rio Tinto and Glencore.

Antofagasta, Anglo American and Glencore were all trading more than 2% higher shortly after the opening bell.

It comes shortly after Bloomberg News on Thursday reported that Rio Tinto and Glencore were in early-stage merger talks. Both companies declined to comment on the news when contacted by CNBC.

A tie-up between the two companies would create the world's largest mining firm by market value.

— Sam Meredith

British pound declines

The British pound fell 0.5% against the dollar on Friday morning, trading at $1.21676 at 7:49 a.m. London time.

The decline of the British currency came after official data showed U.K. retail sales had fallen 0.3% in December on a monthly basis.

— Chloe Taylor

UK retail sales fall

Retail sales in the U.K. fell by 0.3% in December on the month, according to an estimate published Friday by the country's Office for National Statistics (ONS). On an annual basis, retail sales were up 3.6%, the ONS said, following a "large fall" in December 2023.

The new figures meant sales volumes for the fourth quarter of the year were down 0.8% from the previous three-month period.

— Chloe Taylor

Here are the opening calls

London's FTSE 100 is expected to open 130 points higher at 8,431, according to IG, while the German DAX index is slated to 6 points higher to open at 20,662. France's CAC 40 is expected to open 173 points up at 7,648, IG's figures predict.

— Chloe Taylor