European Markets Set to Slide at the Open as Global Counterparts Turn Lower

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stocks are expected to open in negative territory on Wednesday as global markets turn lower on economic concerns surrounding inflation and the growth outlook.

The negative open expected in Europe comes after a torrid night for markets in the Asia-Pacific. Major indexes there briefly dipped 2% after the S&P 500 set a new 2022 low overnight on Wall Street.

The offshore and onshore Chinese yuan reached their weakest levels since 2008. The Indian rupee also marked a record low. U.S. stock futures were lower on Tuesday evening.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yield breaches 4% for the first time since 2010

The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yielded breached 4% for the first time since 2010 – after topping 3.9% overnight.

The yield on the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury was at 4.2953%. Yields and prices have an inverted relationship. One basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.

U.S. 10-year yield closes in on key 4% level

The 10-year Treasury yield is edging close to 4%, a level it has not touched since 2010.

The U.S. 10-year is the benchmark yield that sets the course for home mortgage rates and other consumer and business loans. It has bounded higher this week, as U.K. gilt yields race higher and on expectations of an aggressive Federal Reserve.

The yield was at 3.96% in afternoon trading. The 10-year yield reversed an earlier decline and gained about basis points. (A basis point equals 0.01 of a percentage point)

"It's definitely been impressive, and I just think no one is yet willing to step in and catch the falling knife," said Ben Jeffery of BMO. He added a lack of liquidity has also been pushing up yields, which move opposite price.

Jeffery said the yield was also moving higher ahead of the 1 p.m. auction of 5-year notes.

He said the 10-year tested the 4% level in 2010. "The last time we were sustainably above 4% was 2008. There's another technical level at 4.10% and then there's not much of note until 4.25%," he said.

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European stocks are expected to open in negative territory on Wednesday as investors react to the latest U.S. inflation data.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is expected to open 47 points lower at 7,341, Germany's DAX 86 points lower at 13,106, France's CAC 40 down 28 points and Italy's FTSE MIB 132 points lower at 22,010, according to data from IG.

Global markets have pulled back following a higher-than-expected U.S. consumer price index report for August which showed prices rose by 0.1% for the month and 8.3% annually in August, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Tuesday, defying economist expectations that headline inflation would fall 0.1% month-on-month.

Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, climbed 0.6% from July and 6.3% from August 2021.

U.K. inflation figures for August are due and euro zone industrial production for July will be published.

