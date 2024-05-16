European markets to open lower after snapping nine-day winning streak

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are poised to open lower Friday after shares snapped a nine-day winning streak in the previous session as earnings weighed on positive sentiment.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed lower Thursday as earnings misses from Siemens and EasyJet weighed on the index.

Earnings come Friday from Richemont and Engie, while inflation updates are due out of the U.K. and euro zone.

U.S. stock futures were little changed overnight after the Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly touched the key 40,000 milestone for the first time.

In Asia-Pacific, markets largely fell Friday, as investors assessed key China data to gauge the state of the world's second-largest economy.

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open lower Friday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 12 points lower at 8,416, Germany's DAX down 36 points at 18,686, France's CAC 25 points lower at 8,163 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 105 points at 34,975, according to data from IG.

Earnings are due from Richemont and Engie, while inflation updates are due out of the U.K. and euro zone.

